Xiaomi continues to reveal little by little some of the new functionalities that it will include very soon in its new version of MIUI 13, and it is that with each new published beta we can discover interesting news to get an idea of ​​what this redesign will finally be like.

The last characteristic that we have been able to know thanks to Gizmochina is the one called as “Sidebar”, a shortcut bar hidden on the edge of the screen of our phone from which we can easily access different applications or other processes that we are running in the background.

Sidebar will put the floating ball aside with better system integration

Thanks to the shared images of this new functionality that Xiaomi already prepares, we have been able to see that Sidebar will be a pop-up menu that we can hide in the part of the screen that suits us best and we can customize the applications and functions that we want through shortcuts in a simple way.





Something interesting is that we can configure when we want this sidebar to be operational, either anywhere in the system or when we are executing a specific application or function such as video playback or a video game.

Of course, from your settings we will be able to select where on the screen we want to hide this menu, which applications we want to appear and even if we want it to show recent apps without having to manually enter the multitasking section of the system, so its customization capacity is really high.

Be that as it may, “Sidebar” is already quite advanced and will be launched together with MIUI 13 very soon, being a functionality that in principle will replace the well-known “Floating Ball” that we currently have in MIUI with a better worked aesthetic and being more configurable than the latter.

Via | Gizmochina