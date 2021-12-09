While most devices wait for the update to Android 12 we see how Google is already working on its next version. At the end of last October, the company announced Android 12L, the version of the operating system adapted to larger screens, launching its first preview in the Android Studio emulator, promising that the beta would reach the first devices in December, and this has been the case. .

Google has launched Android 12L Beta in a selection of devices so that we can already test the novelties what will this offer us Android 12 version improved and optimized for tablets and folding.

Android 12L Beta 1, what’s new

With the first beta of Android 12L developers and the few supported devices will be able to enjoy the new user experience that offers the new interface adapted to large screenssuch as the new two-column layout that will be displayed on 600+ dpi screens for quick settings and notifications or the lock screen, plus other interface changes for the home screen and more.

Android 12L will also enhance multitasking on large screens thanks to its new taskbar. It will allow users to quickly switch between their favorite apps on the go with just drag and drop apps in the mode split screen.

Other improvements included Android Beta 1 These are the latest bug fixes, optimizations, and security patches for December 2021. Also, Google has good news for developers, as they have finalized the APIs earlier than planned. Android 12L Beta 1 includes the official 12L APIs (API level 32), with which they can already begin to create applications that express the novelties of Android 12L.

Android 12L Beta 1 It is now available to download for the Lenovo Tab P12 Pro tablet and for the Google Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL, Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL, Pixel 4a, Pixel 4a 5G, Pixel 5 and Pixel 5a. For the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro the update is coming soon.

To update the Lenovo Tab P12 Pro we have to visit Lenovo Android 12L preview website. To update to Android 12L the Compatible Pixel We have to enroll the device in the Android Beta program for the update to arrive via OTA.

Upcoming versions

Next January the second beta of Android 12L will arrive and in February the second and last beta. The final version of Android 12L is expected in the first quarter of 2022, so it should arrive at the latest in March, unless there are last minute delays.

