Oncología.mx.-Royal Philips has presented its new solutions for radiology workflow and diagnostic systems and Smart, connected and scalable imaging that help increase the confidence and efficiency of precision diagnosis and treatment.

“New and improved solutions from Philips provide a comprehensive approach to all imaging services focused on critical areas to help meet the major challenges facing radiology todayThe company noted.

“Imaging technologies are becoming increasingly complex. That is why it is important that we can offer healthcare providers systems and solutions that allow them to unblock radiology services and within this strategy artificial intelligence plays a fundamental role.“He added Kees wesdorp, Director of Precision Diagnostics at Philips.

Another critical point within the Philips strategy presented at RSNA 2021 is sustainability. “Our goal is to provide innovations that are sustainable from the point of view of carbon footprint and energy consumption, that have a longer useful life and develop models of circular economy, as well as digital solutions that reduce the need for large equipment field physicists“Continues the head of the unit.

Among the new solutions developed by the company, is the MR 5300, which simplifies and automates complex magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) clinical and operational tasks with helium-free equipment for life. In this way, it improves the quality and sustainability of diagnostic imaging centers and radiology departments.

Other systems and solutions enhanced by artificial intelligence in the field of MRI are the new MR 7700, designed to deliver the highest quality broadcast imaging and advanced neuroscience sequences; SmartSpeed, driven by speed motor Compressed SENSEindustry-leading, and proven AI technology, delivering fast, high-quality images for every patient; and MR Workspace AI-assisted, the new intuitive workflow solution designed to empower radiologists to improve productivity and predictability.

Scalable computed tomography (CT) and ultrasound systems were also introduced as the new generation of their system. CT 5100-Incisive, which includes the launch of CT Smart Workflow, and the latest version of ultrasound systems EPIQ Elite and Affiniti, which facilitate the comprehensive management and monitoring of liver diseases in early stages.

“With the combination of CT 5100-Incisive and CT Smart Workflow, we have integrated artificial intelligence into the tools radiology departments use every day so they can apply their experience to the patient, rather than the unnecessary distractions associated with CT imaging. per se”. said Frans venker, CEO of Philips Computed Tomography.

“By automating many of the process-related hurdles to CT imaging performance, our goal is to clear the way for accuracy in dose, speed, and image quality that will help imaging departments achieve their goals. financial, clinical and operational objectives”.

CT Smart Workflow is the latest in an ongoing program of performance improvements for Philips’ market leading Incisive CT platform, including a newly designed patient table to accommodate bariatric patients; OnPlan gantry controls demonstrating a 19% reduction in time to results; and the company’s process improvement services Enterprise Performance Analytics – PerformanceBridge.

Philips also showed its recently released Spectral CT 7500, the latest intelligent computed tomography system that delivers high-quality spectral images for each patient at every scan, helping to improve disease characterization and reduce the need for re-examinations, all at the same dose levels as scans conventional.

The company’s most ambitious project so far is the new device AngioTC that combines the company’s exclusive spectral CT system, Spectral CT 7500, and the image-guided therapy system in the same room Azurion with FlexArm. In this way, it provides interventional radiologists with a solution that provides immediate access to essential imaging modalities to diagnose, plan, treat and evaluate minimally invasive procedures in a single session.

