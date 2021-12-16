As one of the anime best known to the general public, Dragon Ball is part of popular culture, so it is not uncommon to see all kinds of merchandise and clothing with motifs from the series without it being something niche or too geek. . Lately there has been a certain taste for taking up those retro references from pop culture, so the first stage of Dragon Ball, when Goku is little, has once again starred in figures and all kinds of items, such as these new official Dragon Ball shoes.

Normally, these types of collaborations with licenses as famous as Dragon Ball usually result in limited edition products of hundreds of euros that are hardly available to everyone. This is not the case this time, because the shoes we are talking about have been created by Bershka and can be yours for only 35.99. There are two models, with Goku over the cloud or Goku over Shenron

It is not that they are very complicated shoes, they have a Goku motif on one of the sides, the Dragon Ball logo with classic typography, other symbols and decorations on the tongue or a personalized pattern on the inside. Even so, without a doubt that it serves as the most fans of the series, its price is very accessible to make sure that anyone who wants can get hold of these Dragon Ball sneakers.

Dragon Ball: imagine Bra as Super Saiyan and the result is impressive

That Dragon Ball is in fashion and stars in new clothing and accessory lines is not news, but it is nice to see that it continues to remember the origins of the series with some affection, especially for those who grew up watching the adventures of Goku, Bulma and Krillin for TV. What do you think of these sneakers from the first stage of Dragon Ball? What would your ideal design be like?

Related topics: Dragon ball

Subscribe to Disney + for only € 8.99! to subscribe