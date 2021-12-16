Starbucks is choosing to write some creative messages beyond the names of their customers, showing themselves more “motivating” and improving their shopping experience.

Various coffee shop franchises They are available today to offer their products to the consumer, however, there is a specific brand that has managed to position itself above all of these, even competing alongside renowned fast food restaurants. According to the ranking of Statista where it shows the fast food restaurant chains by brand value in the world during 2021, McDonald’s is leading the list with 154 million dollars, in second Starbucks with 60 million dollars, in third and with a considerable decline KFC with 18 million, Subway in fourth with 14 million and Domino’s Pizza with 12 million dollars.

Starbucks competes with brands that choose to offer products at a lower price, but achieving high income by focusing on a specific niche that is not afraid to spend large amounts of money on their favorite drinks, as well as some of their foods; however there are brands that offer more products at lower prices, so how have you achieved such success?

The starbucks success does not consist only of the sale of their products, but of all the work of marketing in each of its strategies, managing to continuously improve the shopping experience of its customers, which it is responsible for doing through its loyalty programs, even with each of its glasses.

It is well known that one of the Starbucks strategies to improve the shopping experience of its customers It has to do with the fact that employees always write their names (sometimes in the wrong way) so that they feel a little more attached to the brand, however, clients on social networks are showing some creative messages that employees write when making your purchases, looking somewhat more motivating compared to the name.

Thanks to the starbucks worker who encouraged me to buy a little horn without feeling guilty because I had just left the gym and was hungry🥺🥺🥺 pic.twitter.com/YhVr51jtRz – 𝑴𝒂𝒓♐︎ (@mariacervr) December 8, 2021

Starbucks stopped being a simple coffee shop and became my emotional support group. pic.twitter.com/hqPZiQnn2a – Anactualcoffee (@theactualcoffee) December 13, 2021

The Starbucks employees are choosing to write more than their customers’ namesInstead, they are worrying about writing creative messages that make them feel good about themselves, an interesting and effective strategy to consider after the consumer who has left the pandemic.

The global closure caused some changes in consumer perception, which was affected by the decrease in social mobility and isolation, so now he seeks warmer emotions and more personal relationships with his favorite brands.

Similarly, during the pandemic, many people were estranged from their family and friends, so issues such as self-love and personal acceptance were shown to be essential in their day-to-day life, a fact that Starbucks has understood quite well, as it is prompting them to feel better about themselves through those creative messages.

Today’s consumer is more aware than ever and is concerned about the social welfare, his and those around him; This is having a positive impact on people who have been able to take advantage of this opportunity, as was the dog walker a while ago, who carried out a creative, unsuccessful and efficient advertising strategy by creating a poster that managed to connect with users in social networks for all the context that this entailed, such as that he was going to use the income to pay for his studies.

Today’s consumer looks for warmer experiences and messages from brands, achieving a better engagement as a result.

