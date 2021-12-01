The month of December comes loaded with new games for Xbox One and Xbox Series X | SShaping up to be Xbox’s big launch month, the highly anticipated Halo Infinte will hit Xbox Game Pass outbound, allowing users of Microsoft’s successful service to enjoy the new Master Chief campaign. But this does not end here, since from SomosXbox we now bring you a List of new games optimized for Xbox Series X | S arriving in December 2021.

All those who want to check the Complete list of games optimized for Xbox Series X | S They can do so by accessing the link. You already know that the optimization of many games on Microsoft’s new generation consoles is one of the main reasons to jump from one console to another, since they are completely free updates, either with dedicated editions, or through Smart Delivery, providing you with a new way to play with many more FPS and more graphic quality.

These are some of the new games coming to Xbox Game Pass in December 2021

These are the new games optimized for Xbox Series X | S that will arrive in December 2021

Chorus

Accompany Nara on her mission and destroy the dark sect that created her. Unlock devastating weapons and prodigious abilities in a true evolution of classic ship games. Together with Forsaken, his intelligent starfighter, you will explore ancient temples, fight exciting battles in zero gravity and enter places beyond our reality.

The Walking Zombie 2

After the zombie apocalypse, the world turned into a gloomy place. You were born there, and each day will be a fight to survive fighting against many types of zombies, bandits and dangerous monsters. You will carry out important search missions, your skills will increase and you will acquire advantages. In addition, you will accumulate equipment through trade and exchange, and you will communicate with the unfortunate survivors.

White shadows

White Shadows is a cinematic puzzle platformer in which you play as a little Ravengirl trying to escape a brutal dystopia based on oppression and violence that places her at the bottom of her hierarchical social ladder. Comprised of a vast network of towers rising from the void of post-catastrophe darkness into the sky, the city our young adventurer seeks to escape from is a dangerous place.

Dauntless

As a Slayer, you are everything that stands between your world and the Behemoths that want to devour it. Fight huge monsters, forge powerful weapons, and craft armor from the very creatures you slaughter, all for free within a huge online world.

The Gunk

You play as Rani, one part of a space shuttle duo who are mining the galaxy for whatever resources they can sell to make ends meet. When she and her partner Becks land on a seemingly barren planet, they find the grime, a previously undiscovered substance that could mean a great reward. The only problem is that the dirt is somehow damaging this natural habitat, creating a dilemma: Should Rani and Becks interfere with something they don’t fully understand? Will this dangerous discovery cause a rift between two friends?