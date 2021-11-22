However, even if it was launched last September, the integration process in apps and operating systems is usually quite slow. For example, in Android it is not yet available, as well as in Windows or in apps like WhatsApp or Telegram, so it will still take a while until we can use them.

Last September it was launched Emoji 14.0 , which introduced novelties such as handshakes between different skin colors, a biting lip, a slide, one person covering his face, another doing a military salute, another with watery eyes, another covering his mouth, and another of men and people from gender neutral pregnant.

These are the new emoticons of Emoji 15.0

Now, enter the voting phase Emoji 15.0, the new update that brings fewer emojis than the previous version, but some of them are key, and it is surprising that some were not already present because they will surely be used a lot.

Among the novelties, we find a trembling face, a light blue heart, a gray heart, a pink heart, a raised hand, as if to ask for a high five or to deny something. We also have a moose, a donkey, a wing, a crow, a goose, a jellyfish, a hyacinth, a gengible, a pea pod, a fan, a comb, some maracas, a flute, an icon of the khanda religion, and finally a WiFi icon.

Emoji 15.0 will be available by the end of 2022, although as with 14.0, it will take a few months from its launch until we can use it on our phones. In addition, in the voting phase, some emojis may disappear, and some more may even be added at the last minute. Will be the Unicode Subcommittee for Emoji the one who decides to mid 2022 which emojis pass the cut or not based on a series of factors.

These factors include compatibility with current apps, frequency of use, use in phrases, representation of a new form of communication, which is clearly distinctive in a resolution of 18 x 18 pixels, that fills a demand gap, etc. To all this is added that the committee listens to the opinions of users regarding some emojis, which is important because there may be factors that they are not taking into account in order to include a new icon.

Among the factors that usually cause an emoji to be rejected are popular requests (they are not enough), too specific icons, if it is already represented, the use of icons protected under copyright, if it is going to stop being used in the future, etc.