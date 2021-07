August is only a few days away. As it happens every month, new movies, series, documentaries and anime will come to Netflix. Thus, below you can check all the releases that will be available on this streaming service starting next August 1.

Series:

-Control Z, T2. Premiere August 4

-From junkyard to glory, T3. Premiere August 4

-In the kitchen with Paris Hilton. Premiere August 4

-Hit & Run. Premiere August 6

-Nine emotions. Premiere August 6

-Shaman King. Premiere August 9

-Gabby’s Dollhouse, S2. Premiere August 10

-Phil Wang: Philly Philly Wang Wang. Premiere August 10

-Pastry squad. Premiere August 11

-School for young ladies Al Rawabi. Premiere August 12

-Lokillo: Nothing is the same. Premiere August 12

-Monster Hunter: Legends of the guild. Premiere August 12

-The kingdom. Premiere August 13

-New cherry flavor. Premiere August 13

-Fast & Furious: Spies at full throttle, T5. Premiere August 13

-Valeria, T2. Premiere August 13

-The Kardashians, S5. Premiere August 17

-Tut Tut Cory Bólidos, T5. Premiere August 17

-Forever and ever. Premiere on August 18.

-The losers. Premiere August 18

-Comedy Premium League. Premiere August 20

-The director. Premiere August 20

-Everything will be fine. Premiere August 20

-Loud House Movie. Premiere August 20

-Oggy Oggy. Premiere August 24

-Clickbait. Premiere August 25

-Motels Chic. Premiere August 25

-Family Reunion, Part 4. Premiere August 26

-Edens Zero. Premiere on August 26

-My dear Arlo. Premiere August 27

-Titletown High. Premiere August 27

-Hometown Cha-cha-cha. Premiere August 28

-Good girls, T4. Premiere August 31

-Physics or chemistry, T1-7. Premiere August 31

-The boarding school, T1-7. Premiere August 31

-The ship, T1-3. Premiere August 31

-Be happy with Marie Kondo! Premiere August 31

Films:

-Moon. Premiere August 1

-Grace the Possession. Premiere August 1

-Wish Upon. Premiere August 1

-World Trade Center. Premiere August 1

-Tide and Tide. Premiere August 1

-Penguin Highway: The mystery of the penguins. Premiere August 1

-Sherlock Gnomes. Premiere August 1

-Creed. Premiere August 1

-I did the Journey. Premiere August 3

-Inspekcja. Premiere August 4

-Nigeria, 1976. Premiere on August 4

– Deadly move. Premiere August 4

-Alive. Premiere August 6

-Quam’s Money. Premiere August 6

-The kissing booth 3. Premiere on August 11

-Beckett. Premiere August 13

-The black island. Premiere August 18

-In the best moment. Premiere August 18

-Trade journals. Premiere August 18

-Sweet Girl. Premiere August 20

-The Witcher, The Wolf’s Nightmare. Premiere August 23

-Someone like him. Premiere August 27

Documentaries and specials:

-Shiny_Flakes: The teenage cybernarco. Premiere August 3

-Pray Away: Pray and you will stop being gay. Premiere August 3.

-UFOs: Declassified Top Secret Projects. Premiere August 3

-Cocaine Cowboys: The Kings of Miami. Premiere August 4

-Sports secrets: Pact with the devil. Premiere August 17

-Memoirs of a murderer: The Nilsen tapes. Premiere August 18

-Bob Ross: Coincidences, betrayals and greed. Premiere August 25

-Joao de Deus: The crimes of a spiritual healer. Premiere August 25

-Sports secrets: Crimes and penalties. Premiere August 31

Via: Netflix