The administration of the property corresponds solely to the owner

Fake.- Currently there are outside administrators, either by real estate agencies or individuals, dedicated to their administration, who are the ones who have direct dealings with the tenants and function as an intermediary between the owner and the tenant. .

“If what you are looking for is better management of your time and activities, a trusted external administrator is a good option,” says Condusef.

Living on rents is a rare practice

True.- It is not to remove your illusions, but to place yourself in reality, and according to the Condusef for it to be profitable to live on your income, you must acquire several properties and if you contemplate it from now, locate it as a plan for the future.

“Although it is the dream of many people, economic reality does not allow this to be a common practice”.

“If you are interested in living on the earnings that an income can give you, it is necessary to invest in several properties. If you are interested in this, remember to see it as a plan for the future, a property has two gains, the rent and the capital gain ”, he recalls.

Any area is good to buy a property

Fake.- You must carry out an analysis on what is happening in the real estate market.

“Even if you are not an expert, you can make use of market reports prepared by different real estate companies, in this way you will be able to know the areas that have the highest rental price, capital gains and other service and security issues that they have”, concludes the list.