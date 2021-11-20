The truth is that thanks to the connections we have at the moment we can carry out almost all kinds of tasks. In this way, today from our computers having an internet connection we can work, play, chat, make videoconferences, watch movies, listen to music, program, etc. It is true that for some of these modes we need high speed connections, but most of us already have these.

Along these same lines, what we want to do is focus on those tasks related to remote desktop programs. As we mentioned before, one of the greatest exponents of this software sector is found in the aforementioned TeamViewer. This is a useful as well as a powerful application that has been giving us service for several years and that has not stopped growing and improving. In addition, to this we must add that it has a free mode for non-commercial use that will get us out of a lot of trouble.

Precisely for all this we are going to see some of the most common uses that we can do with this application. The first thing we should do for all this is download remote desktop program from its official website. Only a few years ago when a friend asked us for help because his computer was crashing, we took what was necessary to go to his house and sit in front of his PC. But in these times thanks to remote desktop programs TeamViewer type, this is no longer necessary.