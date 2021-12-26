According to Preply’s research with sources in 195 countries, they sought to determine which is the most translated book by a native author in the country. This was in order to determine the number of translations, although in cases where no more data was retrieved, the availability of these books in different languages ​​was verified through the World Cat Library (the most complete database of information on library collections in the world). world).

In this sense, a broad result of said research was achieved, for which they created a map showing the authors and books that have managed to overcome the barriers of their language and bring more translations of the work.

Since religious texts are usually the most widely read in some nations and due to the ambiguity of their authorship they were eliminated from the list, in addition to the countries where a work translated into more than 5 languages ​​was not detected.

Children’s literature is uniquely the favorite, dominating the top positions in the ranking, especially of European origin. “The little Prince” from Antoine de Saint-Exupéry is number one, currently holding the Guinness record for being the most translated author of the same book.

“Norwegian wood” by the legendary Japanese author Haruki Murakami reaches 50 languages.

For the African continent, the autobiographical genre is the one that has attracted the most interest in the international arena.

In the case of the United States, the honor one place goes to a self-help book. It is the text of Ron L. Hubbard, founder of Scientology, “The Way to Happiness.”

“Pedro Páramo” by Juan Rulfo, is the Mexican book with more than 35 translations; “One Hundred Years of Solitude” the greatest work of Gabriel Garcia Marquez, which gave him the Nobel Prize for Literature, adds more than 49 versions; from Panama the representative is Carlos Fuentes with his work “Aura“, which has translations into 22 languages;” La casa verde “by Mario Vargas Llosa, has been presented in 19 languages, representing Peru;” Chile “is the book by Roberto Bolaño, which is the most translated in the country of the same name, 28 languages: “Aleph” by José Luis Borges, from Argentina, has managed to be published in 25 languages ​​so far. Without a doubt, the leader of the Spanish language is “The ingenious gentleman Don Quixote de la Mancha”, work of Miguel Cervantes de Saavedra with more than 140 translations.

Here are the 10 most translated books in the world ranking:

1. ”The Little Prince” by Antoine de Saint-Exupéry (382+ languages) – France

2. “The Adventures of Pinocchio” by Carlo Collodi (more than 300 languages) – Italy

3. “Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland” by Lewis Carrol (more than 175 languages) – England

4. Andersen’s “Fairy Tales” by Hans Christian Andersen (more than 160 languages) -Denmark

5. “Testament” of Taras Shevchenko (more than 150 languages) – Ukraine

6. “The ingenious gentleman Don Quixote de La Mancha” by Miguel de Cervantes

(140+ languages) – Spain

7. “The Road to Happiness” by L. Ron Hubbard (112+ languages) – USA

8. “The Adventures of Tintin” by Georges Prosper Remi (93+ languages) – Belgium

9. “The Tragedy of Man” by Imre Madách (more than 90 languages) – Hungary

10. “The Alchemist” by Paulo Cohelo (more than 80 languages) – Brazil