When something works, many of us automatically end up having an attachment to the brand of that appliance, or gadget in question. It may not always be the best idea when choosing a new product, but yes the fastest for some.

In the case of household appliances, choosing a good product is crucial, since generally, They are devices that should last us for a long time. For this, the OCU (Organization of Consumers and Users), has carried out a study with the most reliable and durable appliance brands.

The most reliable appliances according to an OCU survey

If we find ourselves in the position of having to buy an appliance, the investigation by the OCU may help us. According to this organization, the data and figures obtained are based on the reliability index obtained by the experience of the 85,000 users who have completed their surveys. In this way, the OCU has carried out a ranking with the main appliance manufacturers based on their reliability and durability.





The study has been made from four major appliances: washing machines, dishwashers, refrigerators and dryers. According to the users who have participated in the surveys, It seems that there is a clear winner, and that is the brand ‘Miele’.





From this study they ensure that, This manufacturer’s appliances usually last an average of 14 to 16 years, something that is not bad at all. Other brands that have also stood out for their reliability are Zanussi, in washers and dryers, Beko in dryers, Neff in dishwashers and Kunft in refrigerators.

A ‘premature obsolescence’

One of the most important factors that reward if a product is more reliable than another, are the faults that it may present throughout its useful life.





As we see in the study prepared by the OCU, the most common breakdowns of washing machines go through their filter, spinning or the door of the appliance itself. According to this research, brands such as Fagor, Hoover, or Candy are the weakest in this regard.





In dishwashers, the most common failures have to do above all with circulation and drainage, while in refrigerators the ‘No Frost’ system is damaged more frequently, closure or the existence of temperature problems. The dryers for their part, it is in the drying system itself and in its belt where more failures usually occur.

Ideally, when making the purchase of an appliance, it can last long enough, and have the option of repairing them correctly without having to go through the checkout again to purchase another product. OCU stresses ‘premature obsolescence’, something that has been part of all everyday products for a long time.

