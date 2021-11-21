More than 10 million players have already tried it and in fact the V2 has received hundreds of awards internationally. More than enough reason to give it a try and integrate it into your gamer setup.

Glorious Model D: with ventilation slots

Some professional gamers spend full days of more than eight hours playing video games. Therefore, it never hurts to have a gaming mouse with a design that is as comfortable as possible.

And here the Glorious Model D comes out with a design thought to be lighter and avoid sweat, thanks to its swarming ventilation slots. In addition, it has RGB lighting and a 12,000 DPI optical system.

Logitech G502 Hero: high performance

The range G from Logitech is one of the most recommended by professional gamers and with the G502 Hero they offer some high-end features designed for the most demanding gamers.

From its 11 programmable buttons to its optical sensor Hero 25K, offering up to 25,600 DPI for unmatched precision. In addition, it has a system of counterweights to make it as light or robust as you want.

Razer Basilisk V3: the most customizable

The unique design of the Razer Basilisk V3 combines great customization and ergonomics for the most experienced gamers. East mouse adds an interesting RGB lighting to all the good that the already offers Deathadder.

In addition, it offers 11 programmable buttons, right-handed design with all types of grips and hand sizes and its wheel Hyperscrolling that will allow you to function with much more precision in your games.

Corsair Ironclaw RGB: best for palm grip

If you are clear that you use the palm grip and are looking for a gaming mouse the most ergonomic possible, the Corsair Ironclaw RGB it is one of the best options. Its optical sensor offers 18,000 DPI for great precision and its design is one of the most comfortable on the market.

In addition, it has seven fully programmable buttons and an RGB lighting system that, although not the most striking on the market, will allow you to customize your entire setup.

Razer Naga Pro: ideal for MMO

We end this section with a model created by and for the players of MMO. The Razer Naga Pro It’s one of the gaming mice more versatile, thanks to its 12-button programmable thumb grid to be faster when invoking certain commands.

In addition, this ergonomic peripheral offers total control for medium and large hands. It is perfect for both the palm-type grip or for use with the claw-shaped fingertips.

Wireless gaming mice for PC

Next, we analyze the gaming mice for pc that have functionality wireless. They are more comfortable to use, but remember that depending on the connection they can have more latency, which can be a problem in some competitive video games, where speed is key, such as shooters.

Steelseries Aerox 3 Wireless – Lightweight and Wireless

As with its cable version, the Steelseries Aerox 3 Wireless It’s one of the gaming mice lightest on the market. Weighing just 68 grams, it’s ideal for gamers looking for a fast, effortless ride.

Its optimized battery offers up to 200 hours of gameplay and has fast charging via USB-C to improve its autonomy. In addition, it has an optical sensor and offers dual connectivity through 2.4 GHz for games and Bluetooth 5.0 for use in multi-device mode.

Logitech Pro X Superlight: basic and efficient

Logitech not only has professional gaming mice, it also offers some lighter alternatives for users who don’t need as many features. And this is exactly what we can see in the Pro X Superlight.

A mouse completely designed to be lighter and more comfortable than its competition, with a much smaller size and only 63 grams of total weight. Of course, despite its size, it does not skimp on offering the same Hero optical sensor, which achieves up to 25,600 DPI.

Steelseries Rival 650 Wireless: very versatile

With the Steelseries Rival 650 Wireless we are facing a gaming mouse the most versatile. It has a system Quantum Wireless, which offers a latency of less than 1 ms so you don’t have to worry.

In addition, it has a fast charging system that allows you to enjoy more than 10 hours of use with just 15 minutes of charging, so you can make the most of each break. Its ergonomic design is another advantage, since you can configure it with different counterweights to achieve up to 256 configurations.

Logitech G604: the fastest

We ended up with one of the best-selling gaming mice in Logitech and not only because of its great price. The G604 It features 15 fully programmable controls, Bluetooth Lightspeed technology that reduces latency, and an optimized battery that offers up to 240 hours of use without recharging.

To these functionalities we must add the famous Hero optical sensor that we have already analyzed in other mice of the brand. A guarantee that offers up to 25,600 DPI to be faster and more precise in your games.

What are the best gaming mice for PC?

The market for gaming mice for pc it is wide enough so that any user can choose the model that best suits their preferences. As you have seen, there are options with cable, wireless, with different types of grip and with a wide variety of designs and functionalities.

For this reason, the most important thing when choosing is the use you are going to give it. If, for example, you play games a lot MMO, the Razer Naga it can be a great choice, if you get used to using its additional buttons. If you are looking for greater comfort and minimal latency, another alternative is to bet on the Logitech G502 Hero, which offers high-end features hard to match.

And if you dedicate yourself to the competitive, our recommendation is that you preferably bet on models with cable, since latency can be decisive. Otherwise, the wireless mice that we have seen in this list may be the most interesting for you, especially the Aerox 3 from Steelseries.