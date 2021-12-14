However, at the same time there are also others (far from 100% electric) that also maintain this signaling. And they are the ones who use a Euro 6 diesel engine or those who use a bifuel system with gasoline and LPG gas or gasoline and natural gas CNG provided they have been homologated under the Euro 4 standard or later.

Here enter several classes of vehicles that carry this environmental badge of the DGT. On the one hand, hybrid cars ; those that combine a combustion engine with one or more electric engines in their propulsion system. In your case, cars that have the ECO label are those that are non-plug-in hybrids and plug-in hybrids that do not exceed 40 kilometers of electric range (if they did, they would go into category 0 emissions).

The electrification process has taken a frantic pace. The offer of electric, hybrid or plug-in hybrid models has multiplied in recent months and the trend will continue with the multitude of novelties that are coming. However, they are generally cars with affordable prices, or most of them somewhat more affordable than the purely electrified ones.

The top of the most recommended

Therefore, yes; Although those that equip a hybrid technology are usually the best known for it, there are other types that also benefit from it. And we say that they benefit because the ECO label of the DGT also supposes a series of advantages at an administrative level that, yes, depend on the different municipalities and regions in which we have the car in question registered.

The main advantages that cars with an ECO label can access are, among others, that it will be more respectful with the environment, since its CO2 emissions will be lower to those of vehicles with conventional propulsion. This lower gas emission is also usually associated with lower fuel consumption, so that our trips will have a lower cost and probably the visits to the service stations will also be more spaced. In this sense, cars like the Ford Kuga, the Toyota Yaris or the Volkswagen Golf stand out notably.

Toyota yaris hybrid

The first on this list is the Toyota Yaris, one of the most remarkable (and close to outstanding) ECO hybrid cars that we can find. Setting itself apart from models like the Prius, the hybrid par excellence of the house and the rest of the variant, this is an HEV that allows it to develop a maximum power of 101 hp (here its technical data sheet).

A sufficient mechanic to move with ease a 1.2-ton vehicle per city, signing a average consumption of 4.7 liters at 100 and an acceleration 0 – 100 km / h of 11.8 seconds. More specifically, it uses a 1.5-liter naturally aspirated gasoline and 75 hp combined with a 45 kW (61 hp) electric motor and a small 0.94 kWh capacity battery. Its price is around 17,000 euros (without discounts).

Volkswagen Golf 1.0 e-TSI

How could it be otherwise among the ECO cars with more attention appears this Golf with which Volkswagen has always served well in the market. Applying now with your eighth generation, is one of the deans in its segment, it is one of the cheapest in the range (around 24,999 euros).

The eighth generation of the Volkswagen Golf has become, like all its predecessors, the object of a thousand looks and analysis: the simple fact of calling yourself Golf already supposes an added pressure for this model, which must respond to a series of added demands. Carrying a mild-hybrid system where it carries the block 1.0 TSI with 3 cylinders and 110 hp to which a small electric machine has been added. It is powered by a small battery of just 0.3 kW capacity.

Renault Captur

Together with all of them, we can say that this Renault Captur will not disappoint us. We are talking about the model of the year 2020, which is given in various formats, being the plug-in hybrid and LPG (bifuel system with liquefied petroleum gas) which make it one of the best cars with an ECO label. Their prices are around 20,000 euros.

The plug-in hybrid version is manufactured in Spain at its Valladolid plant, which has a 1.6-liter gasoline engine with 91 hp and no turbo, associated with two electric motors (49 hp and 22 hp) and a 9.8-hp battery. kWh capacity. In total the combined power is 160 hp. These three motors can push the vehicle separately or together. As for the gas version, mount a 1.0 that delivers 100 CV.

Ford Kuga Mild-hybrid

Showing among the most interesting ECO cars is this Ford Kuga, which also marks an EcoBlue hybrid system, a 2-liter diesel engine and 150 hp of power that is accompanied by a small 11 kW electric motor and a 48 volt battery.

It is that electric motor that provides additional support to the combustion engine, helping to reduce fuel consumption and emissions, but it cannot move the car on its own. This version certifies a consumption of only 5 l / 100 km in mixed cycle and CO2 emissions of 132 g / km (WLTP). This mechanic is associated with a 6-speed manual gearbox and front-wheel drive, and has a starting price of 32,100 euros with the Titanium finish.

Volvo s60

Another of the vehicles that may interest us the most, more if we are of a more familiar interest, is this Volvo S60, a car that, bearing the DGT environmental label ECO, is equipped with a 197 hp hybrid engine and the eight-speed automatic gearbox.

Remarkably, its behavior is more sporty. Far from the presence of the huge SUVs of years ago, drivers will have with him a vehicle of good performance and design. This variant transmits 300 Nm of maximum torque to the front axle and reaches 100 km / h from standstill in 7.9 seconds; top speed is limited to 180 km / h and registers a average consumption of 6.7 liters/ 100 km.