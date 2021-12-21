These are the most popular Valorant agents

Since the introduction of Episode 3 of Valorant, the changes to the various characters in this FPS are more constant. In this way, the popularity of certain player choices is constantly changing. Now, A list was recently shared revealing to agents of Valorant most popular with users.

The Valorbuff site collected a series of data, ranging from win percentage, the range of kills and kills, and more, to find out who the most popular characters are in this Riot Games title. In the first five places we find Killjoy, Viper, Raze, Brimstone and Sova. Thanks to their skill kits, these agents are a very good option in the current competitive section.

Here is the complete list:

-Killjoy

-Viper

-Raze

-Brimstone

-Sova

-Chamber

-Jett

-Skye

-Sage

-Queen

-Breach

-Cypher

-Omen

-Astra

-Phoenix

-KAY / O

-Yoru

In this list we also find Yoru in the last position, this is due to his constant nerfs. However, Cypher, who has suffered from a similar fate, ranks a couple of places higher as people still like this agent. It will be interesting to see how this list changes in the coming months.

On related issues, Na’vi became the highest paid team in Counter Strike: Global Offensive this year. Similarly, the number of AFK players in Valorant it has decreased by as much as 50%.

Via: Valuebuff