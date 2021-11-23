Mexico has several hospitals, both privately and publicly. However, there are some who stand out for their equipment, specialization and trajectory. This time; Newsweek in association with Statista, showed which are the best hospitals in Mexico.

Most important hospitals

THESE WERE THE RESULTS:

THE MOST IMPORTANT HOSPITALS MEXICO

Hospital Médica Sur (CDMX) – 93.29% ABC Campus Santa Fe Medical Center (CDMX) – 88.11% Angeles Lomas Hospital (CDMX) – 84.97% ABC Campus Observatorio Medical Center (CDMX) – 78.77% IMSS – Centro Médico Nacional Siglo XXI (CDMX) – 78.14% Guadalajara Civil Hospital “Juan I. Menchaca” (Jalisco) – 77.18% General Hospital “Dr. Manuel Gea González ”(CDMX) – 75.91% IMSS – La Raza National Medical Center (CDMX) – 75.39% Spanish Hospital (CDMX) – 74.80% General Hospital of Mexico “Dr. Eduardo Liceaga ”(CDMX) – 74.66%

What was it based on?

The lists were based on three data sources:

Recommendations from medical experts (doctors, hospital managers, health professionals).

Results of patient surveys.

Key indicators of medical performance in hospitals.

Each hospital in each country is classified according to a rating. The ratings are only comparable between hospitals in the same country because different sources of patient experience and key medical performance indicators were examined in each nation. Since it was not possible to harmonize this information, it is not possible to make comparisons of the ratings between countries (example: a rating of 90 in country A does not necessarily mean that this hospital is better than a hospital with a rating of 87 in country B ).

For the 2021 classification, a survey was chosen and sent to hospitals

In addition to the country lists, the study includes a list of the 200 best hospitals in the world. This list includes a ranking of the 100 best hospitals in the world, and ranks 101 to 200 are in alphabetical order. The complete methodology is available at www.newsweek.com/best-hospitals-2021.

For the 2021 ranking, a survey was chosen and sent to hospitals. The purpose of this survey is to determine the status quo of the implementation of patient-reported outcome measures in the hospitals represented in the ranking. Measurements will play a more significant role in future editions of the classification.

With the above in mind, it is necessary for hospitals and clinics to have sufficient equipment to allow proper patient care. In addition, a constant construction of new units and remodel the current ones must also prevail.

