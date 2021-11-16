This species of prehistoric marine crustacean was quite common millions of years ago and has returned in the form of a cover for your mobile.

Not only does the resistance it provide matter, you also have to take into account the aesthetic appearance . The amount of protectors that you can find in the market is abysmal, there are some that even charge your phone, although others exceed the limits of human imagination. Therefore, today we do not bring the most recommended cases for your phone, but rather those that you should never buy because of what hideous What are they.

In addition to being truly uncomfortable, do not create any type of security by approaching this animal’s ear. In fact, it generates quite repellent.

A cover, lobster?

From one marine animal to another. To store this lobster-shaped case you must bring a pretty big bag.

Unlike the previous one, which could protect the device in the event of a fall face down, the lobster cover does not seem to be really resistant. Although it could serve as a defense weapon.

Protect your mobile … and you

It is surprising how many protective covers you can find in this class. The peculiar thing is that it seems, a priori, quite hard and not as spacious as the previous ones.

With it you will protect your terminal and probably your life, since hardly anyone will want to rob you if they see such a cover.

There is a snake on my cell phone!

It is common to find ourselves in some stores with clothes made from certain furs of animals, but we have never seen anything like this cover.

You have to like snakes a lot for you to opt for it. The cobra case is not only little nice for the eyes, but it is not made from reptile skin either.

Something “discreet”

It is difficult to understand how some have reached the market, but there may be people very rare as to buy this “discreet” case in the shape of a giant ear.

Let’s be honest: at least of the ones present here is the one that guarantees protection which, after all, is what you are looking for …

Do you like the Addams Family?

If you are passionate about the film directed by Barry Sonnenfeld, you are in luck. It is true that he will not walk on his own, but if you need support this hand will always be there when you need it.

The best of all is that, depending on the ad in which they present this incredible case, you can customize it to your liking and even choose between a boy’s or a girl’s hand. Something that turns out very cloudy if you stop to think.