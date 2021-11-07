These are the most expensive souvenirs in F1

This strategy benefits brands, as it is an ideal opportunity to connect with attendees.

But one thing is for sure and that is souvenirs they retain the status of the Mexico City Grand Prix.

In Mexico, attending an event of the stature of the Mexico City Grand Prix is ​​a privilege, since it is a world elite event, which offers its consumers products of the same status. In this edition of F1, Merca 2.0 was given the task of mapping the souvenirs most expensive of the event and this is what we found.

The importance of souvenirs in F1

Offering souvenirs at events and campaigns benefits brands because they attract a target audience, generate a memory, and attendees associate it with a positive event.

The souvenirs They can be offered in different ways and are an ideal opportunity to connect with F1 attendees and with users who already follow the brand or who are new to it. In the case of the elite automobile event, personalized items were offered for customers such as caps, sweatshirts or jackets.

How expensive is it to take a souvenir?

The essential thing is to have a ticket and in short, that is the highest investment, since the cheapest goes from 1,500 pesos per ticket to reaching 40 thousand pesos to have a place in the Sky Boxes Main Grandstand.

In the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez the official shops of the F1 sponsors are installed, something that we must clarify is that a souvenir To remember your visit to the event, it can cost you between 500 and 8,500 pesos.

Although the sales stands on the first day of the Mexican Grand Prix did not vary in products and costs, the team of the pilots had its star product.

The most purchased product were RedBull and McLaren caps, with prices of 1,500 and 2,000 pesos in basic models; however, the special editions representing Lewis Hamilton and Sergio “Checo” Pérez, respectively, were crowned as the most used and sought after by fans, at a cost of 3,000 pesos each.

Meanwhile, the most expensive thing you can find in merchandising They are the McLaren, Ferrari and RedBull sweatshirts and jackets, which range between 6 thousand and 8 thousand 500 pesos.

And although it seems that they would be the least sold items, in some stands they had already been exhausted at the second track test.

“The RedBull windbreaker flew, it is the most expensive of the brand and we no longer have stock”, Greece, seller.

Likewise, fans with less budget invested, at least, 500 pesos in souvenirs such as key rings, thermos, mugs and glasses of teams and F1 brand, the cheapest in the points of sale within the first day of the event.

Undoubtedly, offering these personalized promotional items for attendees of the great sporting event is the best way for F1 sponsors to talk about their brand.

On the one hand, the flagship products serve to stimulate sales, give a status focus that is projected on customers and potential customers.

Finally, on the side of public relations, competitiveness is encouraged and advertising is shared that helps to maintain the alliance with attendees and gives good brand image management.

