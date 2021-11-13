These are the most efficient smart bulbs

Thanks to this, you can achieve different color temperatures to adapt it to your needs. It has technology LED, an E27 format and the possibility of connecting it both by bluetooth and by a bridge, using the device of the brand itself. In addition, it is compatible with the main voice assistants.

My LED Smart Bulb: a color option

Within the range of smart bulbs of Xiaomi we found the

My LED Smart Bulb, a device full of possibilities. It has white or color lighting, you can adapt its color temperature and intensity to the different rooms and times of the day and night and it has ‘sunrise mode’ to wake up to a warm light.

But best of all, it is compatible with both HomeKit Apple as with Google Assistant and Alexa from Amazon. A guarantee of success that will allow you to use it in a much more comfortable way. In terms of consumption, it is capable of achieving up to 800 lumens of power with only 10 watts.

Ikea Tradfri: double A consumption

How could it be otherwise, Ikea has its own range of smart bulbs for your home. One of the most interesting is the

Tradfri: a smart led bulb It features wireless connectivity, vintage styling, and best of all – A ++ efficiency.

This guarantees lower energy consumption and a design much more similar to traditional incandescent bulbs with filaments, so they give you an extra touch of decoration. However, and here is its main disadvantage, only compatible with the brand’s wireless dimmer switch, which is sold separately.

Nanoleaf Essentials: a dimmable light bulb

Another of the best brands of smart lighting is the range of bulbs

Nanoleaf, one of the most compatible with Apple’s HomeKit, which you can even find in its official store.

This model has 16 million colors, so you can easily configure it to suit each environment and situation. In addition, it has the possibility of programming, lighting following your circadian rhythms and bluetooth connectivity to make its configuration even easier.

TP Link KL50: multiple options

With the

KL50 from Tp link We are facing a most interesting model, which accumulates a large number of functionalities. From intelligent control thanks to its app to the possibility of regulating its color temperature to make it warmer or colder depending on the time of day we are.

Its design is very similar to the Ikea model, so it has an LED ‘filament’ that guarantees lower consumption. In addition, thanks to its Kasa app, it is compatible with voice commands from Alexa and Google Assistant.

Trust ZLED: adjustable colors

Trust also manufactures and sells its own smart bulbs and with the

ZLED they offer a very customizable product. Your technology LED With A + certification, it is the most efficient and allows you to configure it to obtain any RGB color range.

It has a consumption of 8.5 watts that offers up to 806 lumens of power. However, it is only compatible with two smart systems: Google Assistant and the app Philips HUE. A factor to take into account when configuring it.

Weily LED: the only triple A

Within the energy classifications, the A +++ it is the highest of all. Something about which he presumes, at least on paper, the Weily LED. A bulb that has Wi-Fi connectivity and the possibility of configuring it within the spectrum of 16 million RGB colors.

In addition, it is compatible with the main voice assistants, has eight preset ambient modes and is very easy to configure, thanks to its app compatible with both iOS and Android.

LIFX Clean: light and protection

The LIFX Clean It is the first smart light to feature germicidal and antibacterial technology. Thanks to his way of HEV lighting, this can be turned on in the hours that you are not at home to eliminate bacteria on surfaces and objects in your home.

On the other hand, it includes most of the functionalities that you can expect from a standard smart light: 16 million colors, voice control capacity and automation for your smart home.

TP Link Tapo L530E: a multi-color option

The most interesting option within the range of Tp link is the Cap L530E. A smart bulb designed to offer a multicolored spectrum of 16 million colors, in which you can customize the brightness, temperature and all the parameters you want to obtain the perfect result.

Its 8.7 watts of consumption translate into 806 lumens of power, the equivalent of a traditional 60-watt light bulb. In addition, this LED bulb has integration with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant so you can use it comfortably.

Philips HUE Color: the queen of light bulbs

And we come to the best light bulb on the market, also one of the most expensive, which offers Philips: the HUE in color. This smart device has a brightness equivalent to a traditional 50W bulb, but with a much lower power consumption of only 13.5 watts.

It is compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant and even with Microsoft’s Cortana and Apple HomeKit (via the Hue Bridge). An almost perfect bulb that guarantees you extra customization and durability, as well as full integration into any smart ecosystem.

What are the best smart bulbs?

The smart bulbs that you can find in the market have very similar functionalities. They all share the technology LED, offer a very low consumption and a durability of more than 20,000 hours of use (which guarantees several years of use).

However, the perfect bulb for you is the one that best suits your smart home. If you already have a speaker that works with Alexa or Google Assistant, you’re in luck, since most will work perfectly with them.

In case of having an Apple ecosystem, we have also seen some models that are better understood with Siri, so you should opt for them to illuminate your smart home to perfection.