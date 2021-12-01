After the stoppage caused by COVID-19, the wedding photography sector is slowly returning to the (new) normality. And a good example of this are the awarded photos in the contest International Wedding Photographer of the Year 2021, which would happen to be the best bridal photos of the year.
Last year we already showed you the winners of a rather atypical edition of this contest of Australian origin that wants to be a reference in the sector. Therefore, it has a juicy section of prizes with a total of 15 thousand dollars between cash and products contributed by its sponsors.
The jackpot, consisting of (among others) $ 1,500 and a Canon EOS R5 go to the absolute winner of the contest that this year is the Italian Fabio Mirulla for a black and white image that, according to the organization, has “the right balance of creativity and storytelling […] Such a unique image that it works on many levels. The photographer has captured the “pending moment” in a home environment and has elevated it with the use of composition, time and humor to a masterpiece of visual communication“.
This photo, which was chosen by the jury from among the 1,500 images received by 415 photographers wedding of 58 countries To participate in the nine contest categories, share the limelight with the one you have seen on the cover that was chosen as runner-up in the contest.
It is the work of the Canadian duo Andrew & Bec by Willow & Wolf, was the winner in the category “Epic Location” and, according to the jury, is “a true testament to the importance of framing and time, as well as the bravery of this thrill-seeking couple who walked through the dead of night to reach the top of this heavenly mountain before dawn, before celebrating their marriage by the lake that same afternoon“.
As always we congratulate the winners and we leave you with the awarded photos of each one of the categories to contest. And, as is usual, of course we also recommend visiting their website to see many more interesting wedding images (to get ideas).
IWPOTY 2021 absolute winner (and category “Black & White”):
Fabio Mirulla (Italy)
IWPOTY 2021 runner-up (and “Epic Location” category):
Andrew and Bec (Canada)
Category “Bridal Party”
First place: Cafa Liu
Second place: Cat Chang
Third Place: Peta Laycock
Category “Couple Portrait”
First place: Mic Panic
Second Place: Isle + Oak Photography
Third place: Taralilly Photography
Category “Dance Floor”
First place: Ken Pak
Second place: Dan O’Day
Third place: Dane Tucker
Category “Epic Location”
First place: Andrew and Bec (Canada)
Second place: Christin Eide
Third place: Nikolaichik Photo
Category “From Above”
First place: Harsha Maduranga Jayasekara
Second place: Zoe Yoffe
Third Place: Glen Nicholls
Category “Single Capture”
First place: Darren Wigley
Second place: Chris Jallard
Third place: Maruša Puhek
Category “Solo Portrait”
First place: Shari + Mike Vallely
Second place: Jon Gazzignato
Third place: Damian Ciesla
Category “Engagement / Non Wedding”:
First place: Ruan Redelinghuys
Second place: Mic Panic
Third place: Yan Timo
Category “Black and White”:
First place: Fabio Mirulla
Second Place: Emily Raftery
Third place: Sebastien Clavel
More information and photos | IWPOTY
Cover photo | From Andrew and Bec, runner-up in the International Wedding Photographer of the Year 2021 and category “Epic Location”