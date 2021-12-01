After the stoppage caused by COVID-19, the wedding photography sector is slowly returning to the (new) normality. And a good example of this are the awarded photos in the contest International Wedding Photographer of the Year 2021, which would happen to be the best bridal photos of the year.

Last year we already showed you the winners of a rather atypical edition of this contest of Australian origin that wants to be a reference in the sector. Therefore, it has a juicy section of prizes with a total of 15 thousand dollars between cash and products contributed by its sponsors.


Mic Panic / International Wedding Photographer of the Year 2021

The jackpot, consisting of (among others) $ 1,500 and a Canon EOS R5 go to the absolute winner of the contest that this year is the Italian Fabio Mirulla for a black and white image that, according to the organization, has “the right balance of creativity and storytelling […] Such a unique image that it works on many levels. The photographer has captured the “pending moment” in a home environment and has elevated it with the use of composition, time and humor to a masterpiece of visual communication“.

Isabelle Bazin / International Wedding Photographer of the Year 2021

This photo, which was chosen by the jury from among the 1,500 images received by 415 photographers wedding of 58 countries To participate in the nine contest categories, share the limelight with the one you have seen on the cover that was chosen as runner-up in the contest.

It is the work of the Canadian duo Andrew & Bec by Willow & Wolf, was the winner in the category “Epic Location” and, according to the jury, is “a true testament to the importance of framing and time, as well as the bravery of this thrill-seeking couple who walked through the dead of night to reach the top of this heavenly mountain before dawn, before celebrating their marriage by the lake that same afternoon“.

Fabio Mirulla / International Wedding Photographer of the Year 2021

As always we congratulate the winners and we leave you with the awarded photos of each one of the categories to contest. And, as is usual, of course we also recommend visiting their website to see many more interesting wedding images (to get ideas).

IWPOTY 2021 absolute winner (and category “Black & White”):

Fabio Mirulla (Italy)

Fabio Mirulla / / International Wedding Photographer of the Year 2021

IWPOTY 2021 runner-up (and “Epic Location” category):

Andrew and Bec (Canada)

Andrew and Bec / International Wedding Photographer of the Year 2021

Category “Bridal Party”

First place: Cafa Liu

Cafa Liu / International Wedding Photographer of the Year 2021

Second place: Cat Chang

Cat Chang / International Wedding Photographer of the Year 2021

Third Place: Peta Laycock

Peta Laycock / International Wedding Photographer of the Year 2021

Category “Couple Portrait”

First place: Mic Panic

Mic Panic / International Wedding Photographer of the Year 2021

Second Place: Isle + Oak Photography

Isle + Oak Photography / International Wedding Photographer of the Year 2021

Third place: Taralilly Photography

Taralilly Photography / International Wedding Photographer of the Year 2021

Category “Dance Floor”

First place: Ken Pak

Ken Pak / International Wedding Photographer of the Year 2021

Second place: Dan O’Day

Dan O’Day / International Wedding Photographer of the Year 2021

Third place: Dane Tucker

Dane Tucker / International Wedding Photographer of the Year 2021

Category “Epic Location”

First place: Andrew and Bec (Canada)

Andrew and Bec / International Wedding Photographer of the Year 2021

Second place: Christin Eide

Christin Eide / International Wedding Photographer of the Year 2021

Third place: Nikolaichik Photo

Nikolaichik Photo / International Wedding Photographer of the Year 2021

Category “From Above”

First place: Harsha Maduranga Jayasekara

Harsha Maduranga Jayasekara / International Wedding Photographer of the Year 2021

Second place: Zoe Yoffe

Zoe Yoffe / International Wedding Photographer of the Year 2021

Third Place: Glen Nicholls

Glen Nicholls / International Wedding Photographer of the Year 2021

Category “Single Capture”

First place: Darren Wigley

Darren Wigley / International Wedding Photographer of the Year 2021

Second place: Chris Jallard

Chris Jallard / International Wedding Photographer of the Year 2021

Third place: Maruša Puhek

Maruša Puhek / International Wedding Photographer of the Year 2021

Category “Solo Portrait”

First place: Shari + Mike Vallely

Shari + Mike Vallely / International Wedding Photographer of the Year 2021

Second place: Jon Gazzignato

Jon Gazzignato / International Wedding Photographer of the Year 2021

Third place: Damian Ciesla

Damian Ciesla / International Wedding Photographer of the Year 2021

Category “Engagement / Non Wedding”:

First place: Ruan Redelinghuys

Ruan Redelinghuys / International Wedding Photographer of the Year 2021

Second place: Mic Panic

Mic Panic / International Wedding Photographer of the Year 2021

Third place: Yan Timo

Yan Timo / International Wedding Photographer of the Year 2021

Category “Black and White”:

First place: Fabio Mirulla

Fabio Mirulla / / International Wedding Photographer of the Year 2021

Second Place: Emily Raftery

Emily Raftery / International Wedding Photographer of the Year 2021

Third place: Sebastien Clavel

Sebastien Clavel / International Wedding Photographer of the Year 2021

