These are the most creative activations in Formula 1

Any brand associated with the Formula 1 and the Grand Prix of Mexico City (CDMX) has the advantage that it is exposed to an elite capital gain and the true moment of sponsors and recreation is within the event. With this context, Merca 2.0 has mapped the most creative activations that have been presented during the first morning of Formula 1.

With activations within the automotive circuit, brands try to create the environment for fans of the event to connect through face-to-face, digital and even post-event activations.

One thing that should not be forgotten is that Formula 1 is an elite event and the brands that sponsor it are looking for consumers to associate themselves with this status.

According to information from El Economista, Heineken pays $ 45 million per season to F1 and has expenses in all the Grand Prix.

Formula 1 is made up of global sponsors like: Aramco, crypto.com, DHL, Emirates, Heineken, Pirelli, Role, AWS, Ferrari Trento 102, Liqui Moly and Zoom; regional sponsors, 188 Bet and Workday; the official suppliers Drive Coffe and Herjavec Gropu and the official sponsors of F1 eSports, Aranco, DHL and FANATEC.

As for the Mexico City grand prize, the sponsors are the Government of the CDMX, Heineken, citibanamex, GNP, Banorte, Telcel / Infinitum, TopoChico, Tane, Kavak and Lapi.

Citibamex and Kavak impress users with activations, organization and logistics

With people trained on the outskirts of the Autodromo and a few hours after the event started, Citibanamex activated its stand with a fun dynamic, where in exchange for correctly answering the question of who are the first places in Formula 1 position, a Checo Pérez Mexico Edition cap was given as a gift.

Another of the successes of stand Citibanamex was the “Charro Citibanamex”, which was a success of selfies. So far, Citibanamex has been the most active with strategies and dynamics for fans.

For the assistants and logistics staff, one of the most creative and beautiful activations has recently been named Mexican unicorn: Kavak.

“The most beautiful is Kavak, it has its area for you to eat and connect, but it is very early, they are barely recognizing the place. At 2 or 3 in the afternoon is when people go to look for something to eat, ”says Sandra Mejía, a member of the logistics team at the Hermanos Rodríguez Autodrome in the food area.

Regarding their sponsorship, Nicolás Fernández Talice, Director of Marketing and Growth of Kavak tells Merca 2.0 that they have a commitment to promote Mexican sport and its athletes:

“The Grand Prix of Mexico is a party that represents an opportunity for economic reactivation for the country and we want to support it to make it a historic event; we have a driver who proudly represents us on the world’s top motorsport circuit and at Kavak we wanted to be part of that history. For us, sport is a way of growth and inspiration for citizens and our sponsorship with F1 is just one example of the commitment that we will continue to make to encourage our athletes to continue to shine in every corner of the world and to continue reaping great successes for the National sport”.

For sponsors, brand activations are direct activities with the consumer and the main advantage of this type of action is that they generate a relationship with consumers, in addition to achieving a pleasant memory and a good experience for the customer.

At the beginning of this Formula 1, Citibanamex and Kavak, as well as Pit Stop, Telcel, Tane, Johnnie Walker, Coca Cola, Freightliner, Topo Chico and Game Zone have a great advantage with these good communication stimuli.

See more: