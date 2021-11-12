What is a NAS and what is it used for

In case you don’t know, NAS comes from the acronym in English Network Attached Storage. In this case we find a storage technology dedicated to sharing files and folders on the local network. For this we will use a computer or server that will usually work through a TCP / IP network, in addition, to achieve this objective it does so using an operating system optimized to work with the SMB / CIFS, NFS, FTP / FTPES protocols. and even SFTP. In that regard, an operating system that we could use to mount a NAS server at home would be TrueNAS CORE, formerly known as FreeNAS.

This operating system, as we just mentioned, makes it ready to run all day. As for its hardware, on the one hand we would have a motherboard with its CPU and RAM. On the other hand, we would have a series of limited bays where we could insert the hard drives. In no case should we confuse them with an external hard drive that is simply a storage unit. A home NAS works more like a computer connected to our home network in which several users could access it at the same time to share files, make backup copies and many other additional functionalities.