Talk about Microsoft It is usually a good option, but it is more so today, since an important year for them is about to close, because in this 2021 was its 20th anniversary and he has been very busy launching festive editions, as well as collectibles and even some interesting collaborations with prestigious brands, such as the sneakers he launched with adidas.

But with tremendous success in Xbox Series X | S, the famous consoles do not want to take light steps and they plan to keep 2022 also a year with great movement within this great franchise.

And it is that since the first years that this console was launched on the market, it has had a number of good titles in video games and they have given us quality in their products, but, even so, as they believe, we users always look for more .

For this reason, we will show you the list of video games that we plan to deliver in 2022, as well as the date on which their releases are expected to be ready to go on the market.

Hoping that there are not so many delays and postponements on dates like this year that is about to end, although the reason why this happened, we cannot blame anyone, given that it is one of the damages that the pandemic has left in its wake.

We hope you are one of the lucky ones who already has this next-generation console from Microsoft, because if so, we are sure that you had a good 2021, in terms of everything that this year was available (The Ascent, The Medium, Halo Infinite, Microsoft Flight Simulator, and Forza Horizon 5, among others).

These are the main exclusive games coming to Xbox in 2022:

Halo Infinite – (Multiplayer Campaign) May 2022

Redfall – Summer 2022

Scorn – 2022

Forza Motorsport 8 – 2022

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II – 2022

Starfield – November 11, 2022

In this catalog of titles that come to Xbox Series X | S are of high expectation, and we believe their options encompass virtually all types of player tastes on that console.

We must also remember that all gamers who have A subscription to Xbox Game Pass will be able to try almost all the games on the list from day 1, and without paying for them.

We hope the wait does not seem too long, be patient, because interesting things are coming and we believe that each of these promises that will mark a good year for Xbox Series X | S.