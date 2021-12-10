It had been rumored for too long and last night, at The Game Awards 2021 gala, it became a reality that Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade was going to have a PC version via the Epic Games Store, but what surprised us the most was the fact that it will go on sale in just a few days.

More than one of you will be looking forward to getting the game to enjoy this remake from your computers, so Square Enix has revealed which ones they will be your minimum and recommended requirements. The good news is that in no case will you need to have an excessively powerful machine to perform without problems.

For example, it will ask for a GTX 780 graphics card at the minimums versus the GTX 1080 at the recommended ones. However, for its installation you will need enough free space on your hard drives, since will ask for 100 GB free. Below you have the more detailed table:

pulled apart Minimum requirements Recommended requirements Operating system Windows 10 64-bit Windows 10 64-bit Processor Intel Core i5 3330 or AMD FX-8350 Intel Core i7-3770 or AMD Ryzen 3 3100 RAM 8 GB 12 GB HDD 100 GB or more 100 GB or more Graphic card GeForce GTX 780 or Radeon RX 480 (3 GB VRAM) GeForce GTX 1080 or Radeon RX 5700 (8 GB VRAM) Directx Version 12 or higher Version 12 or higher

You will only have to wait six more days to play the most complete edition of Final Fantasy VII Remake, which includes the Yuffie episode and another series of downloadable content. All this from December 16, so there is nothing left for you to see Cloud and company on your monitors.