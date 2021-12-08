And the forecast is that the great rounds continue. “It is surprising that, in one year, Mexico exploited the unicorns. Before 2020 we had none, although in South America there were more than 20 ”, Denis Yris, director and founder of the venture capital fund Wortev, pointed out to Expansión, in an interview in November. “What is going to happen now? There is great competition between these large international funds and the United States and Canada will have no choice but to invest in Mexico, because if they don’t do it, Asian funds will. Softbank, a fund from Japan, is showing it. I don’t know if we are going to see more unicorns, but we will see more investments in more projects ”, pointed out Yris.

What is a unicorn company

A unicorn company is a startup that reaches a valuation of 1,000 million dollars, without being on the stock market, that is, with raising of capital and income. Generally, they are technology companies, although it is not a category only reserved for them.

We tell you which are the Mexican startups that have managed to enter the desired category.

Kavak

It was the first Mexican unicorn. The car buying and selling company founded by Carlos García Ottati, Roger Laughlin and Loreanne García Ottati managed in October 2020, four years after its founding, to close its third round of financing and, with it, reached a valuation of $ 1.15 billion. . A year later, in September, he hit $ 8.7 billion after completing his Series E and raising more than $ 700 million.

The company, which emerged after a bad experience with Carlos García when trying to sell his car, began its expansion outside of Mexico City, to reach more cities in the country and make the leap to Latin America, where it already has a presence in Brazil and Argentina.

Bitso

Daniel Vogel, Ben Peters, and Pablo González founded Bitso in 2015 with one scenario in mind: a world where money worked differently. The cryptocurrency trading platform is seeing how little by little it is becoming a reality as the company grows. In May they achieved a valuation of $ 2.2 billion.

The company has been growing its operations in Argentina and Brazil and in El Salvador, the first country to adopt bitcoin as legal tender, it is the main provider of crypto services.

In 2022, in addition, we will see it in the Mexican Soccer League, since he has just ‘signed’ with Tigres , with whom he signed a sponsorship contract for three years

Clip

The fintech Clip became a unicorn in June, after receiving an investment of 250 million dollars (million dollars) from SoftBank and Viking.

Babatz founded the company in 2012, after leaving Paypal, where he was in charge of opening the business in Mexico and learned how to create payment receiving products. The company offers terminals for payment with credit and debit cards and has already crossed borders: it has operations in the United States and Argentina.