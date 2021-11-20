On November 11, the remastered collection of Grand Theft Auto was released, which includes GTA 3, Vice City and San Andreas, three great classics that were very important for the video game industry and for the growth of Rockstar games. While many fans of the franchise were excited about what could come with these three remasters, but ultimately they have not turned out to be what we expected. GTA Trilogy “Definitive Edition” has had a launch full of errors, strange modeling, features removed from the original works and many other things that have shown that this collection is unfinished.
Luckily for all the fans, Rockstar Games announced that they would improve the status of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition, as they have seen that the title does not meet the quality standards that fans expected. So after arriving several hours ago the first and massive patch to remasters, from SomosXbox we bring you a list with the main bugs fixed by the GTA Trilogy Remastered update.
These are the main bugs that the GTA Trilogy Remastered update has fixed
Grand Theft Auto III – The Definitive Edition
- Fixed the issue where the ‘Thieves’ mission would automatically fail when the message ‘A thief has died’ appears.
- Fixed the ‘Last Requests’ mission where Asuka would fall off the boat and we couldn’t continue.
- Fixed the issue of the damage meter not displaying correctly in the mission ‘Escort Service’.
- The hole in the map bug that allowed players to access Staunton Island early has been fixed
- Fixed an issue where the character models were not animated during the ‘Luigi’s Girls’ and ‘Give me Liberty’ mission cutscenes.
- Fixed an issue where the game would crash when entering a vehicle after completing Triad War.
Grand Theft Auto: Vice City – The Definitive Edition
- The problem of turning the camera up or down while driving has been fixed.
- The lights on the fire truck that were blinking in inconsistent colors are now fixed.
- The doors of Pay ‘N’ Spray no longer close and we can access.
- The modeling of Tommy Vercetti entering a T-Pose during the In the Beginning scene has been fixed.
- Fixed an issue where the message “Error: No video memory when trying to map a texture!” Make sure your video card has the minimum required memory, try lowering the resolution ”appears while browsing North Point Mall (Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One).
Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas – The Definitive Edition
- Fixed big issue with rain visual effects.
- The invisible bridge in Flint County is already visible.
- The bug with weapons going through CJ’s body is fixed.
- Fixed an issue with gray pedestrians appearing in the Willowfield and Playa del Seville area, in addition to translucent pedestrians in the Just Business scene.
- The Enforcer lights are now blinking.
- Fixed the bug where players were unable to kill Paul and Maccer before activating the Don Peyote mission cutscene.
- The Sayonara Salvatore mission will no longer be left with a black screen on restart.
- The game will no longer automatically restart when retrying the High Stakes, Low Rider mission from the last checkpoint.
- Some invincible enemies have been fixed.
- Fixed an issue with inverted controls when swimming underwater.
- Some models that previously did not animate during some scenes, now they will.
- CJ will no longer get stuck behind the Cluckin ‘Bell counter (Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One).
- The floating police bug in the Reuniting the Families scene has been fixed (Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One).
- Fixed an issue with pedestrian weapon accuracy (Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One)