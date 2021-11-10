At the expense of Xiaomi introducing MIUI 13, the company continues to roll out MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition on many of its devices. Today we have compiled some of those who have received it recently.
MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition corresponds to an improved version of MIUI in which many processes have been internally optimized for function properly and in a much more efficient way, although at first glance there are no substantial changes.
Everything indicates that it is the version prior to MIUI 13, which is scheduled to launch before the end of the year, according to Lei Jun himself.
Mobiles that have been updated to MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition
- My 11 Ultra
- My 11 Pro
- My 11i
- Wed 11
- My 10S
- My 11 Lite 5G
- Redmi K40
- Redmi K40 Pro
- Redmi K40 Pro +
- Redmi K40 Gaming Edition
- Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G
- POCO X3 Pro
- LITTLE X3 GT
As can be seen, it corresponds to a fairly extensive list of devices. Many of the models are exclusive to ChinaAlthough the Redmi K40 in Spain is marketed as POCO F3, so you should also receive it. Remember that upon receiving this update, these devices have also received Android 12.
