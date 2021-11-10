At the expense of Xiaomi introducing MIUI 13, the company continues to roll out MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition on many of its devices. Today we have compiled some of those who have received it recently.

MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition corresponds to an improved version of MIUI in which many processes have been internally optimized for function properly and in a much more efficient way, although at first glance there are no substantial changes.

Everything indicates that it is the version prior to MIUI 13, which is scheduled to launch before the end of the year, according to Lei Jun himself.

My 11 Ultra

My 11 Pro

My 11i

Wed 11

My 10S

My 11 Lite 5G

Redmi K40

Redmi K40 Pro

Redmi K40 Pro +

Redmi K40 Gaming Edition

Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G

POCO X3 Pro

LITTLE X3 GT

As can be seen, it corresponds to a fairly extensive list of devices. Many of the models are exclusive to ChinaAlthough the Redmi K40 in Spain is marketed as POCO F3, so you should also receive it. Remember that upon receiving this update, these devices have also received Android 12.

