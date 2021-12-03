As every year, Spotify has launched its Spotify Wrapped 2021, the compilation of the most listened to by each user during the year. The company has managed that something that in principle is only useful for each listener to become a viral trend in social networks the first days of each month of December, which is when they are usually launched.

Spotify Wrapped 2021, like the previous ones, It has a very good design, with animations produced with great care and with a story format that fits perfectly in the age of Instagram, Snapchat or Tiktok. However, there is one of the sections, that of genres, which this year has come with a use of fonts that is meme meat when you leave short genres like “pop” or “funk” and go to “classical music contemporary “.





I wasn’t going to say anything about the tracking thing, but it’s just that … I suppose if you listen to Jazz or Pop, fine, but if you’re a specialist, then you get something that looks like a barcode. pic.twitter.com/s3kEcNxNsI – Máximo Gavete (@omixam) December 2, 2021

The issue is not minor, then it is part of captures that are being shared massively these days. Talking about the subject with our colleague Anna Martí, from Xataka, she mentioned “you are so comfortable seeing the results and they release that to you, it seems like a system error.” And of course, the thing has given for memes.

A “disaster” that is probably intended

The Twitter user @nanastudioz, named “sofía” has joked with the way in which Spotify has shown the genres, taking the words of the mythical meme “Graphic design is my passion” and fitting them as if they were very listened to music genres in his Spotify Wrapped 2021. The question Sofía has done is the same that many users like Anna have done, What’s the point of something like that?

We have spoken with Inma Bermejo, product designer for Webedia Spain to better know what is wrong with the way Spotify has presented genres and what may have happened. From a design standpoint, Inma is as horrified as the many Spotify users who have been surprised to see that message appear. Also, she thinks it’s done on purpose: “I think it’s 100% intentional, and it’s working out the way they intended. I’m surprised that everyone is complaining about something that is obvious. Also, they put the genre” to read “right next to it. … but not enough contrast to read well. “

Regarding the technical point of view, Inma tells us that “with a fixed width as they do there, you cannot put any text, no matter how much you look for a condensed typeface“In this sense, the account @abcdinamo joked on Instagram, which belongs to a studio specialized in the design of fonts:

Chio Romero, also a graphic designer, agrees with Inma: “This is the ‘ugly design’ (ugly design) that is worn now. I am very funny that it is called that. It has been in trend for two or three years. It is as if we have made the WordArt font table trending. There are a lot of people who do it well, like pseudo underground. In this case, the problem is a predefined thing like a robot that generates it and says “the first will appear in this size, the second in this” and no aesthetic evaluation is taken into account. It is left to him as part of the aesthetic. And now it takes away, and they buy it to you “.

Regarding possible solutions, Chio tells us that “if they had wanted to do” well “, an increasingly condensed typeface version could have been chosen in each row to fit, although it would not work if you have a very long name in the last row compared to the first, in which there is almost a lot more space, because they would occupy the same space “.

And he ends by making a general summary of how he sees the state of the design: “It is normal for aberrations like these to appear, but fits into the culture of the ephemeral tooWhat difference does the design look like? It is fast, efficient, it is enough for us to go viral for a few hours … I hope that good design always prevails over trends, and they will always coexist. The problem is the brands whose identities are being created based on this style, which will probably age very badly when the fashion passes, because it is not a design made to last. “