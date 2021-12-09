These are the highest capacity SSD drives on the market

The answer, as always, depends on the use you are going to give it. In our article we have analyzed some SSD that are optimized to work as servers, so they have been designed to move a large amount of data.

There are also options focused on gaming, which allow you to save more data with much faster access speeds.

What an SSD should have in 2021

Before moving on to our analysis of the SSD with greater capacity that you can find, we tell you some of the characteristics that you should take into account to compare between models:

Storage capacity . This has been our main factor in conducting the analysis. The most common SSD drives range from 120GB to 8 TB , more than enough for any home user. Although, as you will see later, there are already 30 units and even 100 TB .

. This has been our main factor in conducting the analysis. The most common SSD drives range from 120GB to , more than enough for any home user. Although, as you will see later, there are already 30 units and even . Reading speed . The main advantage of SSD is that they offer you a much faster speed of access to information. The standard is between 200 and 700 MB per second.

. The main advantage of is that they offer you a much faster speed of access to information. The standard is between 200 and 700 MB per second. Connection type . Currently, the standard M.2 has established itself as the fastest and most efficient way to connect SSD drives. If your computer allows it, this should be your option to consider.

. Currently, the standard has established itself as the fastest and most efficient way to connect SSD drives. If your computer allows it, this should be your option to consider. Internal or external. External SSD drives offer higher portabilityhowever, the internal drives are the fastest today. You should take this into account when choosing the model that suits you best.

4TB SSD that you can find today

We start with a capacity of storage which is not by far the largest, but which will be able to satisfy the needs of most users: 4TB, or what is the same, 4,000 GB.

Samsung 860 EVO SATA: the best known

If we talk about units SSD, the Samsung SSD 860 EVO It is one of the best known on the market. Its first models did not exceed 128 GB, but currently we can find up to 4TB as the top of the range of the South Korean brand.

An internal unit that offers you great possibilities of storageHowever, its main drawback is its connection. Being SATA It will not allow you to develop the full power of the latest M.2 options, so you will have to settle for data transfer rates of 550MB per second maximum.

Corsair MP600 PRO XT: for gamers

Corsair is a benchmark when it comes to computer components and with its range of MP600 PRO XT SSD They have achieved a perfect unit for the most demanding users.

Its M.2 connection makes it much easier to put on the motherboard and offers sequential read and write speeds of up to 7,100 and 6,800 MB per second respectively.

Crucial X6: very portable

If what you want is to be able to carry your unit SSD anywhere without risk, the Crucial X6 allows you to do it at a very reasonable price. This device can reach up to 4 TB of storage, so it will become your new adventure companion.

However, in exchange for portability you will have to give up some speed. Its connection via USB 3.2 offers you a reading speed of 800 MB per second, which will be more than enough for most uses.

Corsair MP600 PRO XT Hydro X – Show off

The SSD MP600 PRO XT Hydro X from Corsair It is very similar in characteristics to the model we have previously analyzed. It has an M.2 connection to connect directly to the motherboard of your computer and offer a reading speed much higher than its competitors.

But its great advantage is in its design and its system of liquid refrigeration. Two characteristics that you can only take advantage of within a PC in pieces, but that will be the icing on the cake of a high-performance computer.

Highest capacity SSD on the market

In this second part of the list you will be able to find from options that start from the 8 TB up to the two SSD models with the most storage available today.

Kingston DC500 Enterprise 2.5 ″: for demanding users

From here, things start to get serious with the units SSD higher storage From the market. And here, Kingston is a safe value that offers you the guarantee of having a recognized brand in the world of components.

Thus, the DC500 Enterprise 2.5 ″ It can handle the most demanding workloads and allows you to reach up to 7.68TB of storage. However, as it is intended for servers, it connects via SATA and only manages to offer speeds of 555 MB per second at most.

Sabrent Rocket Q: up to 8 TB

If you want to get to 8 TB with your unit SSD, the unit that provides Sabrent with his Rocket Q It is one of the most appropriate. This device connects through the M.2 port to your computer, so you can take full advantage of the maximum transfer speed.

A high-performance solid state drive that offers lower power consumption than traditional hard drives and that will serve you perfectly to configure your high-end equipment, whether it is laptop or desktop.

Sabrent Rocket XTRM-Q: double or nothing

If you want even more capacity, specifically twice, and also in a portable format, Sabrent also has the Rocket XTRM-Q. This drive offers 16TB of robust storage for demanding professionals.

To achieve this, the company has launched a compact unit that integrates two cards of 8 TB each. All connected by the Thunderbolt 3 port, which offers transfer rates of 1,400 MB per second.

Samsung PM1653: for servers

Latest from Samsung for high performance servers is your series PM1653. This device has capabilities of storage that reach up to 30.72 TB, so you can get the most out of it when setting up your server.

Additionally, it is optimized for server and storage applications thanks to the SAS 24G interface. This allows it to offer up to twice the performance of previous models, with read speeds between 2,100 and 1,800 MB per second.

Nimbus Exadrive – The World’s Highest Capacity SSD

We end up with the company that has managed to develop the highest capacity SSD you can buy to date. Is about Nimbus Data, that with his Exadrive reaches the incredible number of 100 TB storage SSD.

An insane figure that only large companies will really take advantage of, but that lays the foundation for what will be the next generation of robust storage drives of the future.

The limit of storage capacity

As you have seen, the capacity from storage is no longer an impediment to buy a SSD. There are drives geared towards home users with up to 16 TB of storage that guarantee you plenty of space for almost any task.

Even professionals who require high transfer speeds and a lot of storage, such as video or photo editors, can find alternatives such as SSD from Kingston that will make all your dreams come true.

However, the market continues to grow and a lot of work is currently being done to optimize the SSD intended for servers. This would be the only reason to invest up to 40,000 euros in a hard drive like the one in Nimbus Data.