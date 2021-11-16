These are the great forgotten of Disney + Day

Last Friday, November 12, was the first Disney + Day. The company took advantage of the appointment to present new productions, aftermath and reboots of all kinds of franchises. And despite the fact that the news were counted by dozens, it never rains to everyone’s liking. Some fans felt abandoned not being included in the event.

Disney makes Star Wars fans ugly

The little one minute clip of Obi Wan Kenobi It didn’t seem to be enough to please fans from the galaxy far, far away. We all imagined that they were going to show us a proper trailer, but what they would eventually end up broadcasting cannot even be classified as teaser. They anticipated that it was a film in which Obi Wan would star Ewan McGregor and that Hayden Christensen would put on Darth Vader’s helmet again. Surely no one imagined this information. Just a couple of frames from the movie and a few images from the pre-shoot preparation was all that Disney could give us.

There was also no preview of the third season of The Mandalorian, something that would have served to drain the bulk and look good with the public. About Star Wars: The Acolyte, not a miserable roadmap was shown. It’s been a year and a half since Kathleen Kennedy announced the development and we still have no news about it. After the success of The Mandalorian, this new series would focus on the emergence of the dark side during the last days of the Galactic Republic.

What was announced was Under the Helmet, Boba Fett’s book. Disney probably thought that this bait would calm the beasts, but the opposite happened. The book was the last straw, and many Twitter users started making memes about it.

What happened to Daredevil?

Daredevil fans didn’t take it well either. In recent days, a rumor fed by screenwriter David Hayter began to circulate hinting that Disney intended to make a reboot to the series of this superhero.

The rumor lasted a seen and not seen. Hayter would end up backing off claiming that he had been misinformed. Finally, Disney + Day would end no news on Daredevil. Many were convinced that Hayter had gone out of his way, so they did not expect to leave the event empty-handed. Of course, the Marvel superhero would end up becoming a trending topic on Twitter, gaining more visibility and adding more fuel to the fire.

Disney + Day has been disappointing for many

Disney + Day has generated some confusion among many viewers. Disney may have generated too much hype with such a marked event on the calendar to finally show a few nuggets of information about future releases.

While fans of various franchises of Marvel have been more than satisfied with the event, others have criticized it harshly. They will have to take note to balance the weights well and not make mistakes of this type in future editions.

