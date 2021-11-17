This same afternoon an event was held where the nominations of all the categories of The Game Awards have been confirmed, which this time are dyed in a certain sense of green, having more than 20 nominations between Xbox and Bethesda, with titles such as Psychonauts 2 and Deathloop.

Although the shared list for the best game of the year has titles of a high level, there are titles that have been left out of the nominations and that surely deserve greater recognition, that is why we are going to tell you who are the great absentees from The Game Awards 2021.

These are the great absentees from The Game Awards 2021

The first of those absent from The Game Awards 2021 has the leading role on the cover of this news. Forza Horizon 5 is a title that, both for the level shown by the title itself, and for the criticism garnered by both the specialized press and the public, undoubtedly deserved to be among the best games of the year.

Another of the great absences of the nominees for the best games of the year is found with Hitman 3. The title developed by IO Interactive managed to position itself as the improvement in a way that was already practically outstanding, offering a title that gave us innumerable possibilities.

Entering the Japanese market, there are several titles that could have been present at the gala to qualify for the award of the best game of the year, such as Tales of Arise or Lost Judgment. While Bandai Namco’s title manages to offer a frenetic adventure with a fantastic combat system, Ryu Ga Gotoku Studios’ title returns us to the classic Yakuza formula, with a commendable result.

Finally, we also find great absenteeism from other platforms, such as Monster Hunter Rise, which will soon come to PC, and that after Monster Hunter World has managed to re-capture all fans of the Capcom franchise with the return of the classic formula .

These are for us the great absentees from The Game Awards 2021. Tell us, what is the great absentee for you this year? We read you in the comments.