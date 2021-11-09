Mexico is a country with a considerable consumption of gasoline, which is obtained by distillation of oil, which is used mainly as fuel in most internal combustion engines, stoves, among many other uses, according to data from PEMEX from January to November 2020, the consumption of premium gasoline (of the red one) was located at 132 thousand 300 barrels per day, which translates to an increase of 18.2, being then 111,900 barrels per day which were counted during the same period of the previous year. Currently in the national territory only two types of gasoline are offered, Magna (the green one) and Premium (the red one), which have the difference in octane, Repsol indicates that it is known as octane to measure that indicates the resistance to detonation of fuel when it is compressed inside the engine cylinder, this is that the higher the octane, the better the fuel efficiency; However, there are gas stations throughout the national territory that tend to want to scam or commit fraud with their product for that reason Profeco points out the gas stations that do not give liters by liter, these being the following.

Ricardo Sheffield, head of the Federal Consumer Prosecutor’s Office (Profeco) made known through the weekly report of Who’s Who in fuel prices (QQPC), a list of five gas stations in the country that do not provide full liters, since it indicated that the study reveals an approximate shortage of 304.60 ml for every 20 liters of fuel dispensed.

Gas Stations

Damor: The gas station located in the state of Pachuca Hidalgo, was indicated by Profeco since it has a shortage of more than 300 milliliters (ml) for every 20 liters.

Petromax: This gasoline dispenser located in Saltillo Coahuila provides a service of 131.94 ml less for every 20 liters of gasoline dispensed to consumers.

Fuels and Lubricants El Puente in El Naranjo: This gas station and automotive products store located in San Luis Potosí, was singled out for a fraud when it sold 119.86 ml less for every 30 liters of gasoline.

Gemma-Atlixco Service Station: This gasoline dispenser located in Atlixco, reported a delivery, less than 111.96 ml for every 20 liters of fuel loaded.

Gasoline Services of Mexico: The dispensing pumps of this gas station branch were pointed out by Profeco as they deliver 101.07 ml less for every 20 liters of gasoline loaded.

Without a doubt, knowing which are the gas stations that do not dispense full liters results in something very beneficial for the consumer since remembering that the price of gasoline today in Mexico City varies around 20 pesos per liter, it is important that liters of liter are loaded to you, thus the fuel efficiency translates to an important improvement in the family economy. Keeping abreast of the recommendations and comparative studies that Profeco generates helps consumers when choosing and making better investments to improve the family economy and therefore boost the national economy.

