These are the Games With Gold games!

Once again it is time to review the offer that Xbox Games With Gold has for us. On this occasion, Xbox 360, One and Series X | S users will have a series of options that are very worthwhile throughout the month of August, with Darksiders III Y Yooka-Laylee being the most striking titles.

Thus, Starting next August 1, all those with a subscription to Xbox Games With Gold will be able to obtain the following four titles at no additional cost:

–Darksiders III (Xbox One): Available from August 1 to August 31.

–Yooka-Laylee (Xbox One): Available from August 16 to September 15.

–Lost planet 3 (Xbox 360) – Available August 1-15.

–Garou: Mark of the Wolves (Xbox 360) – Available August 16-31.

As always, these four games will be playable on Xbox Series X | S through backward compatibility. Without a doubt, the list this time around is more attractive compared to past months. Hopefully the company continues to improve its offer for this service.Although considering the success and popularity of Game Pass, it is very likely that all the effort is directed to this platform.

Via: Xbox

