After a month of December full of new games for Xbox Game Pass While the month of January expects new titles in the long list of available ones, the truth is that the subscription service usually eliminates games throughout the month in two batches: one in the middle of the month and another at the end of the month. With that in mind, Microsoft has revealed the Six games to be removed from Xbox Game Pass in the first half of January 2022.

The first game to be removed from Xbox Game Pass in January is PUBG: Battlegrounds, which will leave the service on Wednesday, January 12 since it was added in October 2020. The title became popular for becoming the first battle royale where 100 players fight each other with the intention of survival. With the intention of prolonging your success, the game will be free-to-play throughout this new year, reason that could have incentivized your withdrawal from Xbox Game Pass before making your change effective.

Xbox Game Pass: what it is, what it includes, games, prices and more

The withdrawal of games from Xbox Game Pass will continue on January 15, the day that Desperados 3, Ghost of a Tale, Mount & Blade: Warband, Pandemic: The Board Game and YIIK: A Postmodern RPG will disappear from the service. Therefore, players have just 11 days to enjoy them if they want to do so without paying their price in the store.

Games leaving Xbox Game Pass

PUBG: Battlegrounds – January 12

Desperados 3 – January 15

Ghost of a Tale – January 15

Mount & Blade: Warband – January 15

Pandemic: The Board Game – January 15

YIIK: A Postmodern RPG – January 15

Remember that you can check how much money you save by subscribing to Xbox Game Pass, since the service has different types of subscription according to each type of player.

Related topics: Xbox

Subscribe to Disney + for only € 8.99! to subscribe