These are the games that leave Game Pass this month

The beginning of the year represents a series of changes, among them, the departure of several games of Xbox Game Pass. In the middle of this month, a selection headed by PUBG will no longer be available on this platform.

In total we find six games ranging from battle royale, RPG, strategy games and more. This is the full list:

12th of January:

–PUBG: Battlegrounds (consoles)

January 15:

–Desperados III (consoles and PC)

–Ghost of a Tale (Pc)

–Mount & Blade: Warband (consoles and PC)

–Pandemic: The Board Game (consoles and PC)

–YIIK: A Postmodern RPG (Pc)

It is important to mention that on January 12, PUBG: Battlegrounds will become a free-to-play game, so everyone will have the opportunity to enjoy this title for free. As always, you can get some of these titles, with the exception of the battle royale, with a 20% discount in the Microsoft Store.

Via: Xbox