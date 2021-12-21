Although we already know who the winners of The Game Awards 2021 gala are, all the results of a year full of video game launches have not yet been offered, lamenting the occasional delay hurt and with a view to a 2022 full of promising premieres . Now the portal HowLongToBeat has offered the list of most finished and most abandoned games of the year. For those who do not know, this page collects as a result of the players the duration of the games based on the time they dedicate to each one, which has allowed to offer these results.

The most finished game of 2021 turned out to be Resident Evil Village, the latest new installment in the horror saga that on this occasion has featured werewolves and has managed to stand out to sneak among the candidates for GOTY. The second most finished title of the year is Metroid Dread, the return of Samus to the hybrid console that has served to introduce the saga to new players and reconnect with old lovers.

The list of most finished games is closed Ratchet & Clank: A Dimension Apart, exclusive to PS5, It Takes Two, multiplayer listed as GOTY in The Game Awards and Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury, the Nintendo Switch exclusive that brought the Wii U game to the hybrid console alongside a new standalone title featuring the plumber’s first open world.

Valheim, the disappointment of 2021?

At the other end to the most finished games of the year we find ourselves the most abandoned games of the year, that is to say, the titles that have been enjoyed the least time by the players who have ended up changing the game on their console. The title that seems to have disappointed has been Valheim, the survival game that started the year sweeping and has failed to penetrate all those who have heard of it. The rest of titles are 12 minutes, Loop Hero, The Ascent Y Outriders. How many hours will have been invested in them?

Related topics: Multi platform

Subscribe to Disney + for only € 8.99! to subscribe