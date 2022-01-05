Enjoy these games while on duty.

Xbox Game Pass is Microsoft’s service par excellence, this being one by which users can access a wide catalog of games change of a subscription, either on PC, Xbox family consoles or on all these platforms, having a different payment for each case.

In this way, what has been dubbed the Netflix of video games enjoys enormous popularity, thus giving rise to each month many can enjoy this catalog, especially since Microsoft’s own games are also included from the launch day of this. However, it must be said that it has something negative, since these are not always in the online service, but there are rotations, so that some games go in and others go out.

New titles are added to Xbox Game Pass while others leave it

Therefore with the beginning of January, have been announced which will be the games that will reach the Xbox Game Pass at the same time that we already know which ones will leave the platform. Therefore, at least in the latter case, we recommend take advantage of the time as much as possible, as it is not known when they will return or even if they will return to Xbox Game Pass.

Games added to Xbox Game Pass in January 2021

Gorogoa – Available on Xbox, PC and Cloud consoles

Olija – It is available on Xbox, PC and cloud consoles

The Pedestrian – Available on Xbox, PC, and Cloud consoles

Embr – Will be available on January 6 on Xbox, PC and cloud consoles

Mass Effect Legendary Edition – Available January 6 on Xbox and PC consoles as well as EA Play

Outer Wilds – Coming January 6 on Xbox, PC and Cloud consoles

Spelunky 2 – You can enjoy this title on January 13 on Xbox and PC consoles

The Anacrusis – Available January 13 on Xbox and PC via Game Preview

Games Leaving Xbox Game Pass in January 2021

PUBG: Battlegrounds – January 12

Desperados 3 – January 15

Ghost of a Tale – January 15

Mount & Blade: Warband – January 15

Pandemic: The Board Game – January 15

YIIK: A Postmodern RPG – January 15

Having said all this, it only remains for you to be aware of the next few months, in the same way that, as I have already indicated above, It is advisable to take advantage of the time left to games like PUBG, Desperados 3, among others in the service.

