As happened last week, and as it happens on a weekly basis, Microsoft has published which games will be coming to Xbox next week, specifically between Monday, November 29 to Friday, December 3, both to Xbox consoles and to PC.

The announcement has been made through a publication in Xbox Wire, where you have confirmed the titles coming to Xbox in just a few days, even finding games that will arrive on Xbox Game Pass as Evil Genius 2: World Domination Deluxe Edition.

These are the games coming to Xbox next week (November 29 – December 3)

Evil Genius 2 World Domination – November 30

Evil Genius 2 is a satirical spy lair builder, fi, where players take control of an Evil Genius and set their plans for world domination on the move. When it feels so good to be bad, the Forces of Justice don’t stand a chance!

Mind Scanner – November 30

Mind Scanners is a retro-futuristic psychiatry simulation in which the citizens of a dystopian metropolis are diagnosed. Locate a host of otherworldly characters and use arcade-style treatment devices to assist them. Manage your time and resources to keep The Structure in balance. Remember, you take full responsibility for your patients.

MXGP2021 – November 30

All the power of Motocross in your hands: the new MXGP 2021 at last is here! The official MXGP video game is ready to show you what it’s made of – fire up your engines and get ready for the most realistic and exciting two-wheeler experience ever!

Oddworld: Soulstorm Enhanced Edition – November 30

Soulstorm combines an intense action-adventure platformer with a twisted tale of a society on the brink of revolution, where your moment-by-moment choices in the game will affect its outcome and there is more than one possible ending to experience.

Rubber Bandits – December 2

A wacky multiplayer party fighter for 1 to 4 players. Step inside and prepare to fight for your share of the loot. Be resourceful and use anything you can find as a weapon, from machine guns to rock-hard baguettes when the heist breaks down and turns into a chaotic fight.

The Walking Zombie 2 – December 2

The world after the zombie apocalypse is a bleak place. You were born into it, so you will have to fight to survive and fight many kinds of zombies, bandits and dangerous boss monsters. You’ll take on important story missions and many side quests, level up your skills and perks, sell and buy gear, and communicate with (un) lucky survivors.

Warhammer 40,000: Battlesector – December 2

Warhammer 40,000: Battlesector is a fast-paced turn-based strategy game set in the grim universe of the 41st Millenium. Choose your strength, develop your army, organize powerful heroes and fight for victory using superior strategy, incredible skills and devastating weaponry.

Chorus – December 3

Take control of Nara, once the Circle’s deadliest warrior, now its most wanted fugitive, on a quest to destroy the dark cult that created her. Together with Forsaken, your sensitive starfighter, explore ancient temples, engage in exciting zero-g battles, and venture beyond our waking reality.

Crazy Athletic – December 3

Select your national athlete and participate in a great adventure. Visit various locations around the world (10 maps – 80 events) and compete in mini tournaments or individual events. Start from beginner to become a true champion.

Grim Dawn: Definitive Edition – December 3

Grim Dawn: Definitive Edition contains the base Grim Dawn experience and two extensive expansion packs to enhance your adventures with new environments, enemies and missions, hundreds of additional unique items, and three new character classes.

Happy’s Humble Burger Farm – December 3

Happy’s Humble Burger Farm is a first person adventure horror cooking game. Discover the dark secrets of the Happy’s Humble franchise by exploring New Elysian City. But don’t neglect your job duties!

Justice Chronicles – December 3

In a world on the brink of war, you must fight against fate itself to save the world from the ever-progressive darkness that threatens to consume everything. With 40 hours of unique gameplay, a rich story, animated turn-based battles, side quests, weapon crafting, and more, Justice Chronicles aims to capture the essence of a true RPG.