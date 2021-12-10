As happens every week, Microsoft has published what will be the games coming to Xbox next week, specifically between Monday, December 13 and Friday, December 17, both on Xbox consoles and PC, with one of the most anticipated indies at the end of the year.

The announcement has been made through a publication in Xbox Wire, where you have confirmed the titles coming to Xbox in just a few days, even finding games that will reach Xbox Game Pass at launch such as The Gunk or the popular multiplayer game, Among Us.

These are the games coming to Xbox next week (December 13-17)

Among Us – December 14

Play with 4-15 players online or via local Wi-Fi as you try to prepare your spaceship for departure. But watch out, as one or more random players among the crew are imposters hell-bent on killing everyone!

Detective Di: The Silk Rose Murders – December 14

Someone systematically kills young women in the Chinese capital under the Tang Dynasty, leaving cards with riddles and warnings at the crime scene. After a boldly resolved case, the young, newly minted, but extremely talented detective Di Renjije receives Empress Wu Zetian own, the task of discovering the identity of the murderer. Take on the role of the detective in ancient China and solve the mystery of the cruel serial murders.

2 Synchro Hedgehogs – December 15

A puzzle platformer with two hedgehogs moving in sync! Polish his logic by controlling a team of twins in one move in this pixel-art puzzle platformer.

The Letter: A Horror Visual Novel – December 15

When seven people fall prey to a vicious curse, they discover that the true threat lies not within the shadows, but within their own hearts and minds. The Letter: A Horror Visual Novel is an interactive horror drama inspired by classic Asian horror movies. Told through an immersive and branched narrative, the game presents players in the ever-changing roles seven characters while they are entangled in a mystery that has plagued the Mansion Ermengarde for centuries.

Record of Lodoss War -Deedlit in Wonder Labyrinth – December 15

Record of Lodoss War -Deedlit in Wonder Labyrinth- is an exploration game 2D action “Metroidvania” developed under close supervision of the original creator Ryo Mizuno, which represents the previously unknown history of Deedlit and the events leading up to Record of Lodoss War: Diadem of the Covenant. Both fans Record of Lodoss War and new players can fully enjoy this latest installment of the series.

The Gunk – December 16

The Gunk stars a duo of gritty space transporters, battling for money as they stumble upon an intact planet teeming with life. They’ve come to collect alien plants and other valuable resources, and it looks like they’ve hit the jackpot …

Murder Diaries 3 – Santa’s Trail of Blood – December 16

This game is a must for any true thriller fan and anyone who enjoys a great murder mystery that goes beyond normal storytelling. In Murder Diaries 3 – Santa’s Trail of Blood, you are placed in the middle of an exciting murder mystery that unfolds as you listen to the testimonies of witnesses, friends and family surrounding the holiday season.

Aspire: Ina’s Tale – December 17

Embark on a fantastic adventure as Ina and embark on a journey of self-discovery against the backdrop of dazzling landscapes at The Tower. Experience fear turned into conviction as you unravel your purpose in this world and embark on your path to freedom.

Circus Pocus – December 17

Two brothers get lost in the dark and gloomy forest, and accidentally stumble upon an abandoned circus. Suddenly, both are attacked by a group of crazed clowns, and one of the brothers is captured, so he decides to save his brother on his own, and travels deep into the forest where he would only find serious danger and an inevitable coulrophobia.

The Enigma Machine – December 17

The Enigma Machine is a first-person sci-fi horror puzzle game that aims to capture the darkness and unpredictability of the games of yesteryear, framed within an increasingly haunting presentation.

Razerwire: Nanowars – December 17

RazerWire: Nanowars is a unique game style bullet-hell in which no shoot both enemies and use a cable connected to a generator as a weapon, cutting enemies with a sharp monomolecular filament. With each wave, the level of difficulty increases! Opponents with new weapons and better armor appear, and this is where upgrades come to the rescue. With the points you earn, you can upgrade your weapon and buy useful power-ups.

Trophy – December 17

Trophy is a new action platformer created for the original NES and now available on Xbox. Take control of the Trophy robot in this exciting new homebrew game. Save the peaceful planet of Gearus 9 from the evil machinations of Lord Q as you run, jump and fight your way to victory.