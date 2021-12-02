Microsoft revealed the additions of Xbox to the Xbox Game Pass for the month of December 2021, users will be more than satisfied with the games they Xbox has presented in its service Streaming. All three games include a popular RPG and a couple of multiplayer titles that were a sensation a few months ago, without further ado, here are the new ones. December 2021 Xbox Games Pass games.

The top three titles revealed are Among Us, FFXIII-2 and Stardew Valley. FFXIII-2 delivers on the promise of bringing recent top Final Fantasy games to Xbox Game Pass. FFXIII himself joined in September 2021. As for Among Us and Stardew valley, means that two of the most popular indie games are already available on the service.

Here is the full list of what to join Xbox Game Pass along with Among Us, FFXIII-2 and Stardew Valley. Both FFXIII-2 and Stardew Valley will be available when the month begins. Remember that, to get any of these titles, you will have to have your Game Pass account active.

All games joining Xbox Games Pass in December 2021

December 2: Archvale (Cloud, Console, PC), FFXIII-2 (Console, PC), Lawn Mowing Simulator (Cloud, Console, PC), Rubber Bandits (Cloud, Console, PC), Stardew Valley (Cloud, Console, PC), and Warhammer 40,000: Battlesector (cloud, console, PC)

Keep in mind that this only covers the first half of the month. More games could be added later in December 2021 (we might even hear some as announcements during The Game Awards 2021). As for the retired games, the following will no longer be on Xbox Game Pass as of December 15, 2021.