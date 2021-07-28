These are the games coming to PS +!

After an unfortunate leak last weekend, PlayStation has confirmed which will be the three games that will reach the service PS + starting next August 3.

The three games that will be available on PlayStation Plus between August 3 and September 6 are:

–Hunter’s Arena: Legends (PS4 and PS5).

–Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville (PS4).

–Tennis World Tour 2 (PS4).

Hunter’s Arena: Legends It is a PvP and PvE with Battle Royale elements which can only be downloaded at no additional cost in the new generation. Secondly, Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville is a third person shooter inspired by the popular mobile game. Finally, Tennis World Tour 2 is, as the name implies, a local and online multiplayer tennis game.

Although this information was already known, the most interesting change compared to the leak is that Hunter’s Arena: Legends It will not be a PS5 exclusive on PlayStation Plus, but will also be coming to the PS4 through this service, something that will benefit this multiplayer title.

In the same way, we remind you that you have until august 2 to add Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, WWE 2K Battlegrounds, A Plague Tale: Innocence Y Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown to your game library. Although this time we did not see a day one launch on PS5 through this service, as in past months, we hope that in the future this trend will return.

In related topics, these are the Xbox Games With Gold games for August. Similarly, the PS5 has exceeded 10 million units sold worldwide.

Via: PlayStation

