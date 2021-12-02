PlayStation Plus subscribers are about to receive some new games this week, each of the games revealed by Sony they are important for the development of each player. Important titles have appeared and here I will tell you what it is about before anyone else.

PS Plus players will get Godfall: Challenger Edition , Mortal Shell and Lego DC Super-Villains starting next week. Free Lego games had, up to this point, been the exclusive domain of Games With Gold from Xbox Live but it looks like that’s over. Lego DC Super-Villains, for Playstation 4, was launched in October 2018.

Although Games With Gold has offered seven Lego sets to subscribers during its nine years, most recently this month, with Lego Batman 2. Dc super heroes, it is the first time that Lego platform games licensed from TT Games have appeared on PlayStation Plus

As for the rest, there’s Godfall, the quickly forgotten PS5 launch title, it’s an action RPG / hack-n-slash available for PlayStation 4 and Playstation 5. (The PS4 version was released in August.) The launch of PS Plus is known as Godfall: Challenger Edition.

Finally, there is Deadly Shell. It’s a completely linear action RPG (that means there are no side quests), but “in such a small package everything feels calm and more powerful” don’t judge me, I still can’t quite figure out how to describe it without sounding like a fanboy. .

All these games will be available from December 7 to January 3. November’s free games (Knockout City, First Class Trouble, and Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning) are still available until December 6.