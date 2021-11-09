As we all know, Xiaomi is one of the technology companies that cares the most about improving and optimizing everything that has to do with their products, from hardware-level innovations to small software tweaks that make your computers better devices for daily user performance.

For this reason, Qiao Zhongliang, Deputy General Manager of the company, recently made a publication through the Xiaomi community commenting that many users had asked about the high battery consumption of certain system functions in their equipment, so they asked the engineers to analyze these anomalies, which has given us some really interesting data.

Do not disable the phone’s location service, the main focus of battery drain

After the analysis carried out by MIUI engineers and that we have been able to know thanks to ITHome, we see how some functions of the existing system within MIUI itself they generate an excessive battery consumption on which the developers themselves will be able to work in the future.





This expense can be broken down into a short list that it will give us a good idea of ​​how to save battery on our phone in order to achieve better autonomy:

Spending 18%: Don’t disable location service Spending 17%: Consumption by applications and games with a high requirement 15% expense: Use the Always On Display mode on our devices 14% expense: Automatic brightness is not activated and is always used from the device with the maximum available brightness Expense of 11%: Automatic start of any of the installed applications

As we see, the list shared by Qiao Zhongliang himself includes some more habits related to the screen and connectivity of our device, so we can clearly say that these are the two key aspects when it comes to saving battery life on our phone in daily use.





Furthermore, Qiao Zhongliang also remembers that it is important to disable the positioning or location of the equipment as long as we are not using it, as it is a key aspect when it comes to consuming battery capacity.

Of course, the MIUI development team is already working on optimizing these elements once the main problems that cause our batteries drain are known and, according to Qiao’s own publication, the next version of MIUI 13 it will be an important leap in this sense, so the battery of our Xiaomi will be greatly benefited thanks to these small tweaks to the system.

Source | ITHome