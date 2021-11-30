These are the functions of WhatsApp for iPhone that Android will not have

WhatsApp will release new functions for the mobile application, but some of them will only be available to iPhone and not like that for Android, we tell you the details about the new functions.

Up to now, the WhatsApp mobile app worked very similarly for the two operating systems, the variations were not relevant or differentiated the users of the social network.

But, coming soon WhatsApp will be better on iPhone than on Android version. According to WABetaInfo, some of the new features for iOS will not be available in the Android mobile app.

WABetaInfo published a list of new functions for the WhatsApp mobile application and it turns out that a couple of them will only be available to iPhone. The new features are:

– Chat preview without sending read receipts

– Keep items in gallery that other people deleted for everyone

– Blur images with the editor

– Save files manually

– View the total count of unread chats while in a chat

– Play voice memos from notifications without activating the received popcorn

– Download images from URLs

– Cut videos

– Send uncompressed photos as document directly

– Select all chats in edit mode

Of the ten new features for the mobile app of WhatsApp, the first 8 will be present in the two operating systems, iOS and Android, but the last two will only be present on iPhone devices.

This difference between Android and iPhone is not minor, and could be uncomfortable for users of devices Android. So it is likely that soon we will see the reactions of the users of the system of Google.