These are the free Pokémon this week

After its recent premiere on Nintendo Switch, many players are testing Pokémon Unite, the MOBA of the well-known franchise that invites players to discover Æos, where Pokémon are more powerful and have improved abilities that Trainers around the world use in competitive Unite Battles. The title is free-to-play that can be fully enjoyed at no cost, although with certain limitations, such as the ability to play with all the starting Pokémon. In fact, every week the roster of Pokémon available to try for free is changed.

Free Pokémon in Pokémon Unite from July 26 to August 1

Venusaur

Wigglytuff

Gengar

Lucario

In this way, players will be able to select these four Pokémon as soon as they enter the game without going through the box. Thus, they will be able to participate in 5v5 team matches to see who gets the most points within the time limit. Each player controls a Pokémon and chooses between five different types: Offensive, Agile, Balanced, Defensive, and Auxiliary.

Pokémon UNITE will add more creatures in the coming weeks

Pokémon UNITE, which will reach mobile devices in the future with synchronized progression with Nintendo Switch, has Zeraora, Pikachu, Greninja, Mr. Mime, Alola Ninetiles, Cinderace and more Pokémon that will arrive as the weeks go by. The game already invites you to defeat wild Pokémon to level up, evolve your fellow Pokémon, and collect Æos energy. The objective is none other than to deposit energy in the opponent’s bases and defeat the enemy team’s Pokémon to prevent them from scoring.

