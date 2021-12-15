These are the free LoL champions

With hundreds of champions currently available in League of Legends, it can be very time consuming and expensive to unlock all the characters available in this MOBA. In this way, Riot Games constantly updates a list of available characters that you can use at no cost, and here we tell you which group is within your reach this week.

Like every Tuesday, League of Legends offers 15 different champions so you can try them at no cost for a whole week, as long as you participate in non-qualifying matches. In this way, and to celebrate the launch of Arcane, this time’s selection features a couple of selections from the animated series:

-Ahri

-Aurelion Sol

-Braum

-Cho’Gath

-Corki

-Fiora

-Gangplank

-Heimerdinger

-Illaoi

-Ivern

-Jayce

-Jinx

-Kai’Sa

-Kha’Zix

-Maokai

-Miss Fortune

-Morgana

-Pyke

-Sona

-Teemo

-Thresh

-Veigar

-Saw

-Viego

-Yasuo

-Ziggs

-Zilean

Usually, we only see 15 champions available, but this time the number has increased to 24, as Riot Games wants those who entered the MOBA for the first time after Arcane, have at your disposal some of the characters that appear in the series.

Via: Riot Games