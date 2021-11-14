Having diabetes is one of the most common diseases of the world population. 500 million of people suffer from it, although more than half are not even aware of it. One in eleven adults between the ages of 20 and 80. The most prevalent, type 2 diabetes, is suffered by the vast majority of people. In turn, this disease is one of the main causes of others such as blindness, kidney failure or heart attacks.

So, today, November 14 and International Diabetes Day, we have prepared a small group of tips and gadgets from Xiaomi to help us follow them constantly and, in short, help fight it to a greater or lesser extent.

Keep glucose at bay





The glycemic index is the cardinal scale. And to keep a check, nothing better than resorting to a glocometer. A few years ago, our colleagues from Engadget gave coverage to the Xiaomi glucometer compatible with an iHealt application, a bet by the company in which they had invested several million dollars.

But this was by no means the company’s first model. At present we can find in Youpin a model capable of producing up to 1,000 tests with a single charge.

Each test strip, equipped with 5 electrodes at its end, only needs 1 µL of blood to analyze the sample. It also keeps a record of the last analyzes, in order to evaluate if our values ​​in mg / dl are correct. Its price, far from the usual 30 or 40 euros, is barely 11 euros to change.

iHealth IHBG1 Mini Connection Smart Glucometer

To lower the BMI (body mass index)





The population with low incomes, unhealthy habits and lack of pharmacological assistance is the most affected group of all. Let’s not forget that you can have a genetic factor and delay development through healthy habits such as “regular physical activity, maintaining a normal body weight, and avoiding tobacco use.”

Several studies suggest that reducing the body mass index can prevent and reverse diabetes. These clinical studies have found the relationship between a high BMI, the consequent metabolic changes, and the development of type 2 diabetes. A risk up to 11 times greater compared to the group of people with the lowest analyzed BMI (21.7 kg / m2).

And how do we control BMI? It is evident that before health needs you must request medical assistance. Your endocrinology specialist will know how to guide you on the proper diet. Beyond this obviousness, to control your BMI you can go to the monitoring of applications such as My Fit o Xiaomi Sports Health App and the tracking of data using the Mi Smart Scale 2, one of the essentials of the Mundo Xiaomi newsroom, capable of measuring your body age, body fat index, muscle and bone.

Xiaomi Mi Body Composition Scale 2 – High Precision BIA Chip, 13 Body Data, Bluetooth 5.0, Android / iOS Compatible, Smart Scale, MiFit App

Time to change your habits





As our colleagues from Vitónica indicate, prediabetes arrives before diabetes, the definitive warning that tells you that either you act to combat it or sooner or later you will end up suffering from diabetes.

Knowing if we have changed condition is achieved by performing a glycosylated hemoglobin test, but fighting high blood glucose values ​​does not need anything other than eating healthy, eating natural and exercising.

Yes, taking the step is exhausting. The first days everything will cost you horrors, before running you have to walk and before the rope is the spinning.

However, there are always ways to stimulate exercise, gamifying each achievement and feeling a true progress curve through the records made by bracelets such as the Mi Band 6 or the company’s smartwatches, such as the new Redmi Watch 2, capable of tracking up to 100 different sports activities.

Doing aerobic exercise will cause us to develop some extra muscle, muscle that in turn will consume more energy, helping us to control excesses. Our metabolism and physical (and mental) health will improve, without forgetting other of the many benefits that this constant irrigation provides, such as the prevention of various types of dementia.

Xiaomi Mi Watch 1.39 “AMOLED Screen, Blood Oxygen Level Measurement, and 100+ Exercises, Blue Color

Hydrate yourself please





Yes, “be water, my friend”. We are 60% water. Water balances our metabolism, satisfies the appetite and even stimulates the burning of calories. Seriously, drink water?

It is surprising how many people suffer from insomnia problems due to exhaustion, people who can suffer from ulcers, hypotension or chronic headaches due to simple hypohydration.

The relationship between poor hydration and colic or even hernias is evident: water will help you expel more waste, better control glucose levels …

If drinking water is boring you can also resort to infusions — chamomile with anise is still a classic—; they are diuretic, they hydrate and with this cold wave they are wonderfully comforting. Use a kettle like the Mi Smart Kettle to have it ready in two minutes and a thermos to take it anywhere and have it close at hand.

Xiaomi Smart Kettle Pro Kettle, White

Images | Xiaomi, Unsplash (1 and 2)