However, its dependence on external resources such as foreign investment, cooperation and financing from multilateral credit organizations, makes economic sustainability vulnerable to changes, according to analysts.

In the last year, the recovery rested on family remittances for almost 1,400 million dollars —from January to August— and contributions from the World Bank, the IMF, the IDB and the CABEI of more than 1,000 million this year, according to analyst Eliseo Núñez .

Due to the international isolation into which the government has fallen, this financing “is going to stop” in 2022 and Ortega will not be able to solve it, “Núñez warned.

But the Minister of Finance and Public Credit, Ivan Acosta, optimistically assures that “peace, security and economic stability” is possible when “differences” are deposed in favor of the “national interest.”

4. Exclusion and migration

The streets are a traveling market, from ice water to the sweltering heat to vehicle accessories; Grocery sales, used clothing, roast chicken, COVID-19 masks are flourishing in homes.

“People live with the minimum, the cost of living is too high, survival deals are made,” economist Luis Núñez told AFP.

Ortega will have to contend with this growing discomfort due to the continuous hike in the rates of basic services.

Poverty reaches 1.6 million, out of 6.5 million Nicaraguans, according to official data from 2014. Independent studies by the International Foundation for the Global Economic Challenge (FIDEG) reveal that poverty grew in 2016 from 39% to 42%. There are no updated figures.

Migration is a safety valve, whether for economic or political reasons. Some 100,000 people have left Nicaragua since 2018, according to the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR).