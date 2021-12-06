2021 has been the year of Xiaomi. Let’s recap: throughout 2021 Xiaomi has managed to reign in Europe, set a historical record in its IoT ecosystem, break into the Fortune 500 list and in just five years to climb 200 positions, obtain the highest net profit in mobile phones since its foundation – exactly a decade ago – and another handful of milestones that crown it, such as its more than 500 million active MIUI users.

But all these figures do not have any dimension by themselves. They only acquire it through their products and services, those that we buy, that we enjoy or even that frustrate us on more than one occasion – although we hope that MIUI 13 just around the corner will solve them.

Xiaomi World was born in April, eight months ago now, and in this short period we have witnessed the launch of more than 100 products. In the absence of heavyweights like the new Xiaomi 12, these are under our humble discretion the five star products (and the company’s best sellers) launched in Spain during 2021.

Xiaomi Pad 5

Xiaomi’s return to the world of tablets has been an undeniable success. The Xiaomi Pad 5 (and its digital pen and keyboard) took the jack to the water, the silver in the Xataka Awards and the gold in the hearts of the Mi Fans.

We have talked a lot about its revamped version of optimized MIUI, or its PC mode, quite useful to be able to work anywhere. This tablet gives more than meets the eye from design premium and more than enough features: 11-inch 120Hz resolution 2K + display, dual 8720 mAh battery and the solvent Snapdragon 860 7nm processor. For less than 400 euros it is a punch on the table.

Xiaomi Pad 5 – 11 ”Tablet (Wi-Fi, 120Hz 2K + Screen, 128 GB of Internal Memory, 6 GB of RAM, 8720 mAh battery)

Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 6

Despite its detractors, the Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 6 has managed to position itself as a lukewarm but consistent evolution to the Mi Band 5, a self-conscious and self-confident response.

And it is so because Xiaomi leads this market with an iron fist. Once again, the strategy is defined by a very low price and very practical functions: resistance of 5 atmospheres, registration of 30 sports modes and has a simple musical control, sleep monitoring, PAI activity, heart rate monitoring, health monitoring. feminine, stress monitoring and expected SpO2 monitoring.

In short, in the absence of more ambitious Mi Watch, Xiaomi knows how to position itself in the mid-range with this irresistible activity bracelet.

Mi Smart Band 6 * 1.56 Full Screen Amoled * 30 Training Modes * SpO2 Monitor * Water Resistant up to 50 m * Application Connection Mi Wear and Mi fit

Xiaomi QLED Smart TV Q1 75 ”

Now, with a recently landed successor, the Xiaomi QLED Smart TV Q1E 55 “, we already have the clear answer as to whether the brand’s commitment to the large inch was going to work in Spain.

They convinced by their size and stayed for the good performance of their panel, an LCD manufactured by TCL built on a matrix of 384 LED diodes grouped into 192 dimming zones – it uses FALD lighting. Not surprisingly, the MiFans gave their own accolade. to this television at the Xataka Awards.

Xiaomi has been a leader in its country in the television market for years – along with smartphones and routers, these are the only products for which the company is fully responsible – and it is for good reason: their panels are very solvent for what little they cost.

We still remember those months where it was impossible to find the Mi TV Q1, that television that appeared out of nowhere and that offered 75 inches for the price of 55. There is still some in stock.

Xiaomi 11 Ultra

2021 has been a year of mobiles – 39 models, no less. And perhaps here should be the POCO X3 Pro, an undisputed protagonist and one of the best-selling smartphones of the year, sweeping last Black Friday 2021 and becoming a landmark in six countries.

But we can’t do that. Because the Xiaomi 11 Ultra is the best smartphone ever built by Xiaomi in its entire history. Well, we can grant that you share that award with that beloved Xiaomi Mi MIX Alpha, but the MIX family is another world.

The Xiaomi 11 Ultra raised its camera to the best ever made up to that moment, according to DxOMark, it inaugurated a new hybrid cooling system – with a gas chamber – and, best of all, it exceeded expectations, putting out its chest and proving that Xiaomi, if it wants, can launch a flagship that will shake the market to their direct rivals. Enough guarantees to appear in this list.

Xiaomi Mi Smart Air Fryer 3.5L

Of course. You could not miss the Xiaomi Mi Smart Air Fryer 3.5L Oilless Fryer or Air Fryer, a bestseller thanks to its versatility. It can be used to defrost food, to ferment bread doughs or pizzas (40ºC), to dehydrate fruit (60ºC), make yoghurt, fry all kinds of vegetables or “bake” meats, as if it were a grill, with hardly any fat.

But it is also that, by being able to link it through the Xiaomi Mi Home app, you will have hundreds of recipes and functions to program it, block it from minors or turn it off remotely. A useful idea to eat healthy, eat quickly and without staining anything. A perfect solution for these dates, in fact. It deserves our last mention.