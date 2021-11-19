With almost ten years in the market -and a name change in between-, Bimani It has become the signature fetish of many Spanish women. Its collections are full of elegance and its shoes follow the philosophy of the firm. In the form of sandals, heels or ankle boots, these five models They are the ones we like the most – and they promise to continue succeeding in the coming seasons.

Full color sandals perfect for summer days or for a black tie event

They say that prevention is better than cure and that suits us (by way of excuse) after falling completely in love with their collection of sandals. With thick heels and in different sizes, the full-color versions as well as the 90s (renewed) airs of these designs make them our favorite models. Whether to have on hand for the next Spring-Summer or to release them now at weddings and parties, these options are perfect to enhance the final style.





Orange 3-strap leather sandal, 129 euros.





Green cross strap sandal, 119 euros.





Sandal with crossed ankle strap and side buckle, 129 euros.

Timeless classics that won’t go out of style

There are models that are always a safe bet: all those timeless that do not follow the trends of the moment and that become a salvation. A kind of wardrobe that the Spanish firm knows how to defend perfectly. Whether in the form of a black platform ankle boot or a thick heel shoe that allows us to add class and elegance to our day to day, these options could accompany us for a long time.





Leather ankle boots with platform, 159 euros.





Chunky-heeled sandals, 129 euros.

Main photo | Instagram @ bimani13

Photos | Bimani